For Idzik and Jets, a Generally Pleasing Draft

May 01, 2013 at 08:56 AM

This is the 10th and last in this season's articles on newyorkjets.com about the draft and free agency from the independent personnel analysts at Real Football Services.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on newyorkjets.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New York Jets organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

We all know it's going to take several years to determine the true value of the players in this year's draft. Still, Jets fans have to be generally pleased with the reaction and "grades" new GM John Idzik and his personnel team are receiving from prognosticators and draft experts over the last few days.

If our opinion matters, we basically agree. The Jets hit on several needs, but seemingly missed out on others. With that being said, only Idzik knows the FULL plan, and our guess is that this team is not quite done rebuilding and retooling for the 2013 season.

Here are a few thoughts we have on each of the Jets' selections:

Round 1 (No. 9) — Dee Milliner, CB, Alabama

It's tough to argue this pick. The Jets lose Darrelle Revis and then have the best corner in the draft fall to them. He'll be fine as long as Jets fans don't get crazy and expect him to be Revis. He's not. He's big, he's physical, he can cover, he can tackle, and he can contribute against the run, which is a huge part of the job in the NFL.

Ideally, though, we would have liked the team to look at CB a round or two later, where there were some players with better ball skills and big-play ability, and use one of the early picks on that 3-4 impact pass rusher — the Terrell Suggs, James Harrison or LaMarr Woodley of this draft — who could set the tone for the defense.

Round 1 (No. 13) — Sheldon Richardson, DT, Missouri

Richardson is a very good player and was 15th on our board. He's got a rare combination of size and athleticism, and a quick burst that allows him to shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield. But in Rex Ryan's traditional 3-4 sets, he doesn't seem to fit. With that being said, this could be an indication of Ryan's plans for the defense, and we could see multiple fronts and a lot of different looks on Sundays when Richardson may work in a rotation.

Round 2 (No. 39) — Geno Smith, QB, West Virginia

Smith is another good player, and he may end up being the Jets' starting QB, maybe even sooner than later. Honestly, we don't see it happening that way, but we've been wrong before.

Our biggest problem with this pick is that it feels like the Jets forced the issue on the QB. When players like Andrew Luck, RGIII and Russell Wilson step into starting roles and go to the playoffs, fans expect it to be the norm. But last year was the exception, not the rule. No matter who the Jets end up playing at QB in 2013, they should be giving that player every opportunity to succeed, and that means putting the pieces around him in place.

Round 3 (No. 72) — Brian Winters, G, Kent State

We love this pick. Not only is Winters tough, physical, durable and smart, he's a versatile player who has played guard and tackle. He's best-suited inside at the NFL level, but he's a huge 320-pound man who plays with good quickness, burst and leverage, which he probably got from competing as a wrestler in his younger days.

Round 5 (No. 141) — Oday Aboushi, OL, Virginia

We actually mentioned Aboushi as a potential prospect for the Jets in an earlier article in this series. He's a physical, aggressive blocker, and though he played LT for the Cavaliers, he will move to the right side as a strong run blocker who can play either guard or tackle.

Round 6 (No. 178) — William Campbell, G (DT), Michigan

While we understand the need for added depth on the O-line, using a third draft pick on a project player seems a little curious. Campbell has size and athleticism and could be a long-term fit at guard. Remember, Brandon Moore came to the Jets as a D-lineman.

But with so many needs on the roster, and given Campbell's less-than-stellar career at Michigan, our guess is the Jets could have gotten him without using a draft pick and could have addressed any number of other needs with this selection. We hope Campbell pans out. It's just a question of acquiring maximum value out of seven picks at this point.

Round 7 (No. 215) — Tommy Bohanon, FB, Wake Forest

Every West Coast offense needs a good fullback. Blocking is a strength, and he has the size to run with power. He's also a capable receiver who had 23 catches and five receiving TDs. He also ran for a score. If you can run, block and catch as a back, there's a spot for you in the West Coast offense. Don't be surprised to see him in an H-Back type of role at times.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Are the Jets More Likely to Trade Up or Trade Down in the First Two Rounds of the NFL Draft?

Joe Douglas Has Four Picks in Top 38; Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Protecting and Developing Zach Wilson Is the 'Main Thing'

GM Joe Douglas Continues to Build Around Jets' Second-Year QB

news

NFL Draft Notebook | Will Jets Target a Wide Receiver in Round 1?

Goal Is to Give QB Zach Wilson a Quick, Sure-Handed Game-Breaker

news

2022 NFL Schedule Set to Be Released May 12

Jets' 17-Game Schedule Will Be Announced in Primetime on NFL Network

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Talks Draft: It's All About Best Available Athlete ... and Freaks

Green & White Goals: Find 'Unusual People,' Bring In Starters with All 5 Choices in First 3 Rounds

news

Draft Preview | Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner, LSU's Derek Stingley Jostling for CB1

GM Joe Douglas, Jets Could Have Pick of the Litter at at No. 4 Overall

news

Where Are They Now: Brad Kassell

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from North Texas

news

Jets Sign DL Vinny Curry

Veteran Defensive Lineman Has Played with Eagles and Buccaneers; Missed 2021 Season

news

Connor McGovern Tends to Important Off-Field Business Before Returning to Jets

Center and Wife Devin Kicked Off the 2nd Annual Able Games in Fargo, ND, Before the Delivery of Their First Child

news

NFL Draft Notebook | Will the Jets Feel 'Edgy' in Round 1?

Dane Brugler Zeroes In on Edge Rushers and Safeties, Including the "Mind-Blowing" Travon Walker and Michigan DB with Jimmy Ward Traits

news

Jets Sign Their 4 Exclusive-Rights Free Agents to Contracts

CB Javelin Guidry, S Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith & DL Tim Ward All Contributed During '21 Season

news

Draft Preview | Offensive Lineman: Jets Could Lay Foundation for Years to Come

Will GM Joe Douglas Add to QB Zach Wilson's Protection Corps for Third Straight Draft

Advertising