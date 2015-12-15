Fitz Sizzling as Jets' Offensive Catalyst

Giveaways — Fitzpatrick's lost just one fumble all year, at New England, and those INTs that were a topic of discussion less than a month ago coming out of Houston are now forgotten as he's gone three games and 123 passes without a pick.

TD Drives — The Jets have had better offenses than the 23.0% TD drive rate when Fitzpatrick's at the controls, but not since 2008 when Brett Favre had a 24.1% rate or '02 when Chad Pennington was at 24.4. Testaverde's 28.4 in '98 is out of reach. Isn't it?

Offensive Rankings — In the month of December, the Jets' offense is in the NFL's top 10 in yards (ninth) for the first time since Testaverde's '98 stretch run, and in scoring (10th) this late in the season for the first time since 2011.

All of these things and more led reporters to ask the inevitable question recently of head coach Todd Bowles: Does he want Fitz back next year? Bowles has answered affirmatively, replying today, "You like the person, you like the player."

And Fitzpatrick agreed today that he'd love to return for '16. But he can't think too much about that because there's too much of '15 left.