First Look | Week 5 Jets vs. Dolphins

Zach Wilson Will Make Home Debut as Green & White Take on First AFC East Opponent

Oct 04, 2022 at 09:51 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-dolphins-AP22273055792079
Joshua A. Bickel/AP Images

The Jets host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, coached by Mike McDaniel, who has a 3-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.

2022 Season
3-1 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Tua Tagovailoa (69.6%, 1,035 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT)
Rushing leader: Raheem Mostert (39 att, 147 yards, 3.8 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Tyreek Hill (31 rec, 477 yards, 15.4 avg, 2 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker, S Brandon Jones (27)
Interceptions leader: S Jevon Holland (1)
Sacks leader: LB Melvin Ingram (2)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 10 (361.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 29 (69.3 yds/g)
Passing: 3 (291.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 10 (41.9%)
Scoring: 9 (24.5 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-5 (4)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 28 (403.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 11 (103.8 yds/g)
Passing: 31 (299.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 30 (50.0%)
Scoring: 16 (22.75 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-21 (4)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2021 Stats
T Terron ArmsteadSaints (2013-2021)8 starts
WR Tyreek HillChiefs (2016-2021)111 rec, 1,239 yards, 11.2 avg, 9 TD
QB Teddy BridgewaterBroncos (2021)66.9%, 3,052 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INT

Week 4 at CIN (27-15 loss) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Teddy Bridgewater: 14 of 23 (60.9%), 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 84.1 rating
Rushing | Mostert: 15 carries, 69 yards, 4.6 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Hill: 10 rec, 160 yards, 16.0 avg
3rd down | 2-for-10 (20%)
Total offense | 378 yards (85 rushing, 293 passing)

Week 4 at CIN | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Baker (7)
Sacks | LB Jaelan Phillips (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | CIN went 8-for-15 (53%)
Total defense | Allowed 371 yards (67 rushing, 304 passing)

Related Content

news

Jets' Rookie RB Breece Hall , AKA Breece the Beast, Taking Pride In Being a Human Eraser

Hall Says Team Returned with a Sense or Urgency Following Comeback Win Over Steelers

news

Notebook | Jets' HC Robert Saleh Spreads the Praise, Says Team Had 'No Flinch'

Zach Wilson Engineers Comeback; AVT Is Simply 'Fantastic'

news

5 Plays That Changed the Game in the Jets' Victory Over the Steelers

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 24-20 Road Victory

news

Jets at Steelers 3 Takeaways | Alijah Vera-Tucker, Nate Herbig Provide 'Stabilizing Combination' on OL

Lamarcus Joyer, Jordan Whitehead Combine for 3 Interceptions; Green & White Come from Behind in Second Road Win

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

QB Zach Wilson Plays Every Snap in Return; Rookie LT Max Mitchell Exits with Knee Injury

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Comeback Win In Pittsburgh

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 24-20 Win Against the Steelers

news

Jets' Corey Davis Excels in Fourth-Quarter Comeback: 'Just Trying to Do My Job and Get a Win'

Veteran Receiver Catches Two Passes on Game-Winning Drive; Also Had TD Catch

news

Jets-Steelers Game Recap | Cardiac Jets Do It Again, Win, 24-20 , in Pittsburgh

Green & White Erase a 10-Point 4th Quarter Deficit to Score Second Straight Road Win in 2022

news

Zach Wilson Returns, Rides Roller-Coaster, Leads Jets to 'Awesome' Comeback in Pittsburgh

Down 20-10 with 13:36 Left, Could Green & White Pull Out Win? QB: 'I Think There Was No Doubt in Our Minds'

news

Lamarcus Joyner, Michael Carter II & Jets Defense Rose to the Come-from-Behind Occasion

Safety Had Career Day (2 INTs, 4 PDs), Nickel Made Key Pick to Start Offense's Go-Ahead TD Drive vs. Steelers

news

Jets' S Lamarcus Joyner on His Game-Sealing INT: 'It Was Like a Gift'

Green & White DBs Came Up With 4 INTs in Comeback Win Over Steelers

Advertising