First Look | Week 5 Jets vs. Dolphins

The Jets host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, coached by Mike McDaniel, who has a 3-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.
2022 Season
3-1 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Tua Tagovailoa (69.6%, 1,035 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT)
Rushing leader: Raheem Mostert (39 att, 147 yards, 3.8 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Tyreek Hill (31 rec, 477 yards, 15.4 avg, 2 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker, S Brandon Jones (27)
Interceptions leader: S Jevon Holland (1)
Sacks leader: LB Melvin Ingram (2)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 10 (361.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 29 (69.3 yds/g)
Passing: 3 (291.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 10 (41.9%)
Scoring: 9 (24.5 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-5 (4)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 28 (403.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 11 (103.8 yds/g)
Passing: 31 (299.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 30 (50.0%)
Scoring: 16 (22.75 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-21 (4)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|T Terron Armstead
|Saints (2013-2021)
|8 starts
|WR Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs (2016-2021)
|111 rec, 1,239 yards, 11.2 avg, 9 TD
|QB Teddy Bridgewater
|Broncos (2021)
|66.9%, 3,052 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INT
Week 4 at CIN (27-15 loss) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Teddy Bridgewater: 14 of 23 (60.9%), 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 84.1 rating
Rushing | Mostert: 15 carries, 69 yards, 4.6 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Hill: 10 rec, 160 yards, 16.0 avg
3rd down | 2-for-10 (20%)
Total offense | 378 yards (85 rushing, 293 passing)
Week 4 at CIN | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Baker (7)
Sacks | LB Jaelan Phillips (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | CIN went 8-for-15 (53%)
Total defense | Allowed 371 yards (67 rushing, 304 passing)