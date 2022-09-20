First Look | Week 3 Jets vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Return to MetLife for Second Year in a Row

Sep 20, 2022 at 09:44 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-bengals-AP22256591986760
Kirk Irwin/AP Images

The Jets host the Bengals in Week 3, coached by Zac Taylor, who has a 16-34-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bengals.

2022 Season
0-2 overall, 4th in AFC North
Passing leader: Joe Burrow (64%, 537 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT)
Rushing leader: Joe Mixon (46 carries, 139 yards, 3.0 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Ja'Marr Chase (15 rec, 183 yards, 12.2 avg, 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Germaine Pratt (13)
Interceptions leader: 0
Sacks leader: DE Sam Hubbard, DT B.J. Hill (1)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (343.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 14 (111.0 yds/g)
Passing: 14 (232.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (42.4%)
Scoring: 19 (18.5 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-27 (5)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 7 (302.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 12 (91.0 yds/g)
Passing: 13 (211.0 yds/g)
3rd down: T-4 (28%)
Scoring: T-15 (21.5 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-23 (1)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2021 Stats
RT La'el CollinsCowboys (2015-2021)10 starts
TE Hayden HurstFalcons (2020-2021)26 rec, 221 yards, 3 TD
RG Alex CappaBuccaneers (2018-2021)17 starts

Week 2 at DAL (20-17 loss) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Burrow: 24 of 36 (66.7%), 199 yards, 1 TD, 89.9 rating
Rushing | Mixon: 19 carries, 57 yards, 3.0 avg
Receiving | WR Tee Higgins: 6 rec, 71 yards, 11.8 avg, 1 TD
3rd down | 6-for-17 (35%)
Total offense | 254 yards (89 rushing, 165 passing)

Week 2 at DAL | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | S Vonn Bell (7)
Sacks | Hubbard (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | DAL went 3-for-10 (30%)
Total defense | Allowed 337 yards (107 rushing, 230 passing)

