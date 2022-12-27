First Look | Week 17 Jets at Seahawks

Robert Saleh, Green & White Travel to Seattle to Take on Pete Carroll, Geno Smith

Dec 27, 2022 at 09:53 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-seahawks-AP22350048218924
Stephen Brashear/AP Images

The Jets travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 17, coached by Pete Carroll, who has a 154-102-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Seahawks.

2022 Season
7-8 overall, 2nd in NFC West
Passing leader: Geno Smith (70.7%, 3,886 yards, 27 TD, 9 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Kenneth Walker (176 att, 803 yards, 4.6 avg, 9 TD)
Receiving leader: WR D.K. Metcalf (86 rec, 1,005 yards, 11.7 avg, 6 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jordyn Brooks (157)
Interceptions leader: CB Tariq Woolen (6)
Sacks leader: LB Uchenna Nwosu (9)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 13 (348.5 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 21 (109.8 yds/g)
Passing: No. 11 (238.7 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 17 (40.0%)
Scoring: No. 9 (24.3 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-24 (21)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 29 (373.4 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 31 (155.5 yds/g)
Passing: No. 17 (217.9 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 28 (44.0%)
Scoring: No. 29 (25.3 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-10 (21)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2022 Stats
TE Noah FantBroncos (2019-2021)44 rec, 426 yards, 9.7 avg, 4TD
LT Charles CrossMississippi State (2020-2021)15 starts at LT
CB Coby BryantCincinnati (2017-2021)60 tackles, 4 PD, 4 FF, 1 sack, 3 QBH, 3 TFL

Week 16 at KC (Loss 24-10) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Smith: 25 of 40 (62.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 74.5 rating
Rushing | Walker: 26 att, 107 yards, 4.1 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Metcalf: 7 rec, 81 yards, 11.6 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 2-for-14 (14%)
Total offense | 333 yards (133 rushing, 200 passing)

Week 16 at KC | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Brooks, LB Cody Barton: 8
Sacks | LB Darrell Taylor (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | KC went 3-for-11 (27%)
Total defense | Allowed 297 yards (77 rushing, 220 passing)

Related Content

news

DC Jeff Ulbrich on C.J. Mosley's Selection to Pro Bowl: 'That Makes My Heart Happy'

CB Sauce Gardner Second Jets Rookie to Be Named to All-Star Event

news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Playoffs: 'Everyone Knows Anything Can Happen'

For C.J. Mosley, Pro Bowl Is Fine, but He Hopes to Be Playing in a Big Game

news

Mike White Medically Cleared, Named Starter for Jets in Week 17 at Seattle

Signal-Caller Has Thrown for 952 Yards, 3 TD, 2 INT in 3 Games This Season

news

Jets' Playoff Hopes Alive Entering Week 17

Two Wins Plus a Patriots Loss Would Mean Trip to Postseason

news

Inside the Numbers | Garrett Wilson's Record-Toppling Rookie Season

Jets First-Round Wideout Surpasses the Standards Set by Several First-Year Receiving Legends in Franchise History

news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Jets' QB Decision: We've Got Time

DC Jeff Ulbrich Say Jaguars Used 'a Lot of Dink and Dunk' on 96-Yard TD Drive

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Jaguars?

Five on Offense, Two on Defense Logged Most Playing Time

news

3 Takeaways Jets-Jaguars | C.J. Mosley: 'They Executed Better Than We Did'

Chris Streveler Gives Offense with a Spark; Garrett Wilson 4 Yards Away From 1,000 Yards

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Recap | Jacksonville Topples Jets 19-3 in the Rain on TNF

Green & White Playoff Path Treacherous as They Fall to 7-8 with Road Games at Seattle & Miami Remaining

news

QB Chris Streveler Gave Jets a Spark in Loss to Jacksonville

HC Robert Saleh Says Club Had Package of Plays for Former CFL Star

news

Jets Defense Didn't Meet Its Standard in Loss to the Jaguars

DT Quinnen Williams Registers Strip Sack in Return from Injury

Advertising