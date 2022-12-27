First Look | Week 17 Jets at Seahawks

The Jets travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 17, coached by Pete Carroll, who has a 154-102-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Seahawks.
2022 Season
7-8 overall, 2nd in NFC West
Passing leader: Geno Smith (70.7%, 3,886 yards, 27 TD, 9 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Kenneth Walker (176 att, 803 yards, 4.6 avg, 9 TD)
Receiving leader: WR D.K. Metcalf (86 rec, 1,005 yards, 11.7 avg, 6 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jordyn Brooks (157)
Interceptions leader: CB Tariq Woolen (6)
Sacks leader: LB Uchenna Nwosu (9)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 13 (348.5 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 21 (109.8 yds/g)
Passing: No. 11 (238.7 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 17 (40.0%)
Scoring: No. 9 (24.3 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-24 (21)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 29 (373.4 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 31 (155.5 yds/g)
Passing: No. 17 (217.9 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 28 (44.0%)
Scoring: No. 29 (25.3 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-10 (21)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|TE Noah Fant
|Broncos (2019-2021)
|44 rec, 426 yards, 9.7 avg, 4TD
|LT Charles Cross
|Mississippi State (2020-2021)
|15 starts at LT
|CB Coby Bryant
|Cincinnati (2017-2021)
|60 tackles, 4 PD, 4 FF, 1 sack, 3 QBH, 3 TFL
Week 16 at KC (Loss 24-10) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Smith: 25 of 40 (62.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 74.5 rating
Rushing | Walker: 26 att, 107 yards, 4.1 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Metcalf: 7 rec, 81 yards, 11.6 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 2-for-14 (14%)
Total offense | 333 yards (133 rushing, 200 passing)
Week 16 at KC | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Brooks, LB Cody Barton: 8
Sacks | LB Darrell Taylor (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | KC went 3-for-11 (27%)
Total defense | Allowed 297 yards (77 rushing, 220 passing)