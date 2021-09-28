First Look | Jets vs. Titans

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 4 Against Mike Vrabel, Julio Jones & Co.

Sep 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-titans-AP21264610855826
John Froschauer/AP Images

The Jets host Tennessee in Week 4 to play the Titans, coached by Mike Vrabel, who has a 31-20 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Titans

2020 Season
11-5 overall, 1st in AFC South
Passing leader: Ryan Tannehill (65.5%, 3,819 yards, 33 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: Derrick Henry (378 carries, 2,027 yards, 5.4 avg, 17 TD)
Receiving leader: A.J. Brown (70 receptions, 1,075 yards, 11 TD)
Tackles leader: S Kevin Byard (111)
Interceptions leader: CB Malcolm Butler (4)
Sacks leader: OLB Harold Landry (5.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (382.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 3 (159.3 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (223.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 11 (42.5%)
Scoring: 15 (23.67 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-30 (7)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (359.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 12 (100.0 yds/g)
Passing: 18 (259.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 13 (37.8%)
Scoring: 25 (28.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: 28 (1)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
OLB Bud Dupree Steelers (2015-20) 31 TKL, 8 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PD
WR Julio Jones Falcons (2011-20) 51 rec, 771 yards, 15.3 avg, 3 TD
CB Janoris Jenkins Saints (2019-20) 55 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 INT, 12 PD

Week 3 vs. IND (25-16 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Tannehill: 18 of 27, 66.7%, 197 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 94.2 rating
Rushing - Henry: 28 rushes, 113 yards, 4.0 avg
Receiving - WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 4 rec, 53 yards, 13.3 avg, 1 TD
3rd down - 6-for-12 (50%)
Total offense - 368 yards (180 rushing, 188 passing)

Week 3 vs. IND - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - LB David Long (8)
Sacks - OLB Ola Adeniyi (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - IND went 3-for-12 (36%)
Total defense - Allowed 265 yards (87 rushing, 178 passing)

