First Look | Jets vs. Titans

The Jets host Tennessee in Week 4 to play the Titans, coached by Mike Vrabel, who has a 31-20 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Titans
2020 Season
11-5 overall, 1st in AFC South
Passing leader: Ryan Tannehill (65.5%, 3,819 yards, 33 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: Derrick Henry (378 carries, 2,027 yards, 5.4 avg, 17 TD)
Receiving leader: A.J. Brown (70 receptions, 1,075 yards, 11 TD)
Tackles leader: S Kevin Byard (111)
Interceptions leader: CB Malcolm Butler (4)
Sacks leader: OLB Harold Landry (5.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (382.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 3 (159.3 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (223.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 11 (42.5%)
Scoring: 15 (23.67 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-30 (7)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (359.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 12 (100.0 yds/g)
Passing: 18 (259.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 13 (37.8%)
Scoring: 25 (28.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: 28 (1)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|OLB Bud Dupree
|Steelers (2015-20)
|31 TKL, 8 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PD
|WR Julio Jones
|Falcons (2011-20)
|51 rec, 771 yards, 15.3 avg, 3 TD
|CB Janoris Jenkins
|Saints (2019-20)
|55 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 INT, 12 PD
Week 3 vs. IND (25-16 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Tannehill: 18 of 27, 66.7%, 197 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 94.2 rating
Rushing - Henry: 28 rushes, 113 yards, 4.0 avg
Receiving - WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 4 rec, 53 yards, 13.3 avg, 1 TD
3rd down - 6-for-12 (50%)
Total offense - 368 yards (180 rushing, 188 passing)
Week 3 vs. IND - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - LB David Long (8)
Sacks - OLB Ola Adeniyi (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - IND went 3-for-12 (36%)
Total defense - Allowed 265 yards (87 rushing, 178 passing)