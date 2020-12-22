First Look: Jets vs. Browns

The Jets host the Cleveland Browns, coached by Kevin Stefanski, who has a 10-4 record in the regular season, in Week 16. Below is a first look at Jets-Browns.
2020 Season
10-4 overall, 2nd in AFC North
Passing leader: Baker Mayfield (64.0%, 3,082 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT)
Rushing leader: Nick Chubb (165 carries, 931 yards, 5.6 avg, 10 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jarvis Landry (67 receptions, 789 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB B.J. Goodson (91)
Interceptions leader: CB Denzel Ward, Goodson (2)
Sacks leader: DE Myles Garrett (11)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 10 (375.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 3 (152.6 yds/g)
Passing: 24 (222.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 7 (45.0%)
Scoring: 13 (26.3 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-5 (14)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 17 (357.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 12 (111.2 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (246.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 24 (44.1%)
Scoring: 23 (26.7 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-10 (20)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|LB B.J. Goodson
|Giants (2016-19)
|91 tackles, 2 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 INT, 6 PD, 1 FR
|LT Jedrick Wills
|Alabama (2017-19)
|14 games started
|TE Austin Hooper
|Falcons (2016-19)
|35 rec, 327 yards, 3 TD
Week 15 vs. Giants ( Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Mayfield (84.4%, 27 of 32, 297 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 126.2 rating)
Rushing: Chubb (15 rushes, 50 yards, 3.3 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: WR Rashard Higgins (4 rec, 76 yards, 0 TD)
3rd down: 9-for-13 (69%)
Total offense: 392 yards (106 rushing, 286 passing)
Week 15 vs. Giants - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: S Karl Joseph (10)
Sacks: Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi (0.5)
Interceptions: 0
3rd-down defense: NYG went 5-for-11 (45%)
Total defense: Allowed 288 yards (74 rushing, 214 passing)