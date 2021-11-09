First Look | Jets vs. Bills

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 10 Against Sean McDermott, Josh Allen & Co.

Nov 09, 2021 at 09:55 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-bills-AP21311837958888
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images

The Jets host the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 10, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 43-29 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.

2021 Season
5-3 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (65.5%, 2,236 yards, 17 TD, 5 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (73 carries, 355 yards, 4.9 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Cole Beasley (51 receptions, 446 yards, 8.7 avg, 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (54)
Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer, S Micah Hyde (3)
Sacks leader: DL Gregory Rousseau, DL Mario Addison (3)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 8 (390.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 11 (119.8 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (270.4 yds/g)
3rd down: 3 (48.2%)
Scoring: 4 (29.38 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-5 (8)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 1 (262.2 yds/g)
Rushing: 4 (85.6 yds/g)
Passing: 1 (177.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 1 (30.3%)
Scoring: 1 (14.75 pts/g)
Takeaways: 2 (19)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2021 Stats
WR Emmanuel Sanders Saints (2020) 28 rec, 478 yards, 17.1 avg, 4 TD
DL Gregory Rousseau Miami (2018-20) 23 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sack, 5 QBH, 1 INT, 1 PD
P Matt Haack Dolphins (2017-20) 23 att, 1,026 yards, 44.6 avg, 4 touchbacks, 6 inside 20-yard line

Week 9 at JAX (9-6 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Allen: 31 of 47, 66.0%, 264 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 62.7 rating
Rushing - Allen: 5 rushes, 50 yards, 10.0 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - Stefon Diggs: 6 rec, 85 yards, 0 TD
3rd down - 6-for-15 (40%)
Total offense - 301 yards (72 rushing, 229 passing)

Week 9 at JAX - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - CB Levi Wallace, Edmunds (7)
Sacks - Addison (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - JAX went 2-for-13 (15%)
Total defense - Allowed 218 yards (79 rushing, 139 passing)

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh to Name Starting QB vs. Bills on Wednesday

Zach Wilson Will Start Only If He's 'Fully Healthy'
news

Jets Release P Thomas Morstead

Veteran Punter Averaged 48.2 Yards per Punt in Seven Games with the Jets
news

With OC Mike LaFleur Upstairs, Jets Offense Is Headed Straight Up

Despite Multiple Injuries at QB, Unit Is Playing Faster, Freer and with Flow
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' Offense in Last 2 Games: 997 Total Yards, 812 Net Pass Yards

Despite Indy Loss, Green & White Show Growth Spurt: Back-to-Back Yardage Figures in Top 3 in Team History
news

Jets Notebook | Loss of Jets S Marcus Maye 'Heartbreaking'; Starting QB TBD vs. Bills

Zach Wilson and Mike White Are Expected to Practice Next Week 
news

Elijah Moore Provides Jets with an Offensive Spark Despite the Loss to the Colts

Rookie WR Has His Best Game Yet, Joins Exclusive Green & White Rookie Club with First 2 TD Catches as a Pro
news

Jets QB Josh Johnson Was at His Best in a Difficult Situation

Much-Traveled Veteran Replaced Injured Mike White; Threw for 317 Yards, 3 TDs
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Colts?

Five Jets on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Indianapolis 
news

Jets-Colts 3 Takeaways | Another QB Goes Down to Injury in Loss

Late Rally Falls Short in 45-30 Loss on "Thursday Night Football"
news

Robert Saleh on Jets' 45-30 Loss at Indy: 'Defensively It Wasn't Good Enough'

Green & White Couldn't Stop the Colts' Run Game; Team Loses S Marcus Maye to Achilles Injury
news

Mike White, C.J. Mosley & Jets Try for 2 Wins in a Row, This Time in Primetime

WR Corey Davis Is Inactive but Otherwise These Jets Are Ready to Do Battle with the Colts in Indianapolis
Advertising