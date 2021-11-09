First Look | Jets vs. Bills

The Jets host the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 10, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 43-29 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.
2021 Season
5-3 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (65.5%, 2,236 yards, 17 TD, 5 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (73 carries, 355 yards, 4.9 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Cole Beasley (51 receptions, 446 yards, 8.7 avg, 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (54)
Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer, S Micah Hyde (3)
Sacks leader: DL Gregory Rousseau, DL Mario Addison (3)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 8 (390.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 11 (119.8 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (270.4 yds/g)
3rd down: 3 (48.2%)
Scoring: 4 (29.38 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-5 (8)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 1 (262.2 yds/g)
Rushing: 4 (85.6 yds/g)
Passing: 1 (177.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 1 (30.3%)
Scoring: 1 (14.75 pts/g)
Takeaways: 2 (19)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|WR Emmanuel Sanders
|Saints (2020)
|28 rec, 478 yards, 17.1 avg, 4 TD
|DL Gregory Rousseau
|Miami (2018-20)
|23 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sack, 5 QBH, 1 INT, 1 PD
|P Matt Haack
|Dolphins (2017-20)
|23 att, 1,026 yards, 44.6 avg, 4 touchbacks, 6 inside 20-yard line
Week 9 at JAX (9-6 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Allen: 31 of 47, 66.0%, 264 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 62.7 rating
Rushing - Allen: 5 rushes, 50 yards, 10.0 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - Stefon Diggs: 6 rec, 85 yards, 0 TD
3rd down - 6-for-15 (40%)
Total offense - 301 yards (72 rushing, 229 passing)
Week 9 at JAX - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - CB Levi Wallace, Edmunds (7)
Sacks - Addison (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - JAX went 2-for-13 (15%)
Total defense - Allowed 218 yards (79 rushing, 139 passing)