First Look: Jets at Rams

Sam Darnold, Jets Travel to Face Rams Led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey in Week 15

Dec 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-rams-AP20335712356825
Kyusung Gong/AP Images

The Jets travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams, coached by Sean McVay, who has a 42-19 record in the regular season, in Week 15. Below is a first look at Jets-Rams.

2020 Season
9-4 overall, 1st in NFC West
Passing leader: Jared Goff (68.2%, 3,509 yards, 18 TD, 11 INT)
Rushing leader: Darrell Henderson (125 carries, 564 yards, 4.5 avg, 5 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Cooper Kupp (79 receptions, 869 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: S John Johnson (88)
Interceptions leader: CB Darious Williams (4)
Sacks leader: DL Aaron Donald (12.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 5 (389.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 8 (128.9 yds/g)
Passing: 12 (260.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 6 (44.8%)
Scoring: 17 (25.0 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-25 (21)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 1 (285.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 3 (94.2 yds/g)
Passing: 1 (191.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 2 (34.3%)
Scoring: 3 (18.9 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (21)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
RB Cam Akers Florida State (2017-19) 109 att, 528 yards, 4.8 avg, 2 TD, 6 rec, 72 yards, 1 TD
OLB Leonard Floyd Bears (2016-19) 43 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 16 QBH
WR Van Jefferson Florida (2018-19) 15 rec, 170 yards, 11.3 avg, 1 TD

Week 14 vs. Patriots (24-3 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Goff (64.0%, 16 of 25, 137 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 74.9 rating)
Rushing: Akers (29 rushes, 171 yards, 5.9 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving: TE Tyler Higbee (2 rec, 34 yards, 0 TD)
3rd down: 3-for-14 (21%)
Total offense: 318 yards (186 rushing, 132 passing)

Week 14 vs. Patriots - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Kenny Young (8)
Sacks: DL Michael Brockers (2)
Interceptions: Young (1)
3rd-down defense: NE went 3-for-13 (23%)
Total defense: Allowed 220 yards (107 rushing, 113 passing)

