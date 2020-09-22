First Look: Jets at Colts

Sam Darnold, Jets Travel to Indianapolis to Take on Philip Rivers in America's Heartland

Sep 22, 2020 at 09:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-colts-AP20264648958498
Michael Conroy/AP Images

The Jets' travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, coached by Frank Reich, who has a 17-16 record in the regular season and 1-1 record in the postseason, in Week 3. Below is a first look at Jets-Colts.

2019 Season
7-9 overall, 3rd in AFC South
Passing leader: Jacoby Brissett (60.9%, 2,942 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: Marlon Mack (247 carries, 1,091 yards, 8 TD)
Receiving leader: Zach Pascal (41 receptions, 607 yards, 5 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Anthony Walker (123)
Interceptions leader: LB Darius Leonard (5)
Sacks leader: DL Justin Houston (11)
Pro Bowlers: G Quenton Nelson, LB Darius Leonard

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 11 (399.5 yds/g)
Rushing: 16 (119.5 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (280 yds/g)
3rd down: 31 (30.4%)
Scoring: 18 (24 points/g)
Giveaways: T-19 (3)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 1 (208 yds/g)
Rushing: 5 (85.5 yds/g)
Passing: 1 (122.5 yds/g)
Scoring: 8 (19 points/g)
Takeaways: T-6 (3)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player 2019 Stats Career Stats
QB Philip Rivers 66 comp %, 4,615 yards, 23 TD, 20 INT, 88.5 rating 64.8%, 59,848 yards, 399 TD, 201 INT, 95.0 rating
DT DeForest Buckner 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 QBH, 2 FF 269 tackles, 28.5 sacks, 74 QBH, 3 FF
RB Jonathan Taylor (Rookie) 320 carries, 2,003 yards, 6.3 avg, 21 TD 35 carries, 123 yards, 3.5 avg, 1 TD

Week 2 vs. Vikings (28-11 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Rivers: 76% (19 of 25, 214 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT 97.8 rating)
Rushing: Taylor (26 carries, 101 yards, 3.9 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: TE Mo Alie-Cox (5 rec, 111 yards, 1 TD)
Third down: 3-for-11 (27%)
Total offense: 354 yards (151 rushing, 203 passing)

Week 2 vs. Vikings - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Leonard (6)
Sacks: Buckner (1.5)
Interceptions: CB Kenny Moore, CB T.J. Carrie and S Khari Willis (1)
Third-down defense: MIN went 2-for-9 (22%)
Total defense: Allowed 175 yards (80 rushing, 95 passing)

