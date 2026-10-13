Film Breakdown | A Look at David Bailey's 3 Sacks of Deshaun Watson

The Jets' defensive line made a statement in its 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns with 8 sacks – a season high and tied for the most by a Jets defense in a single game this century.

"Their [head coach] AG [Aaron Glenn] did a good job of just rolling the dice, switching it up and bringing different pressures, different looks," Watson said. "When you have a veteran group that has played a lot of football, you can do things like that."

Bailey also had a team-leading 7 combined tackles, 4 QB hits and 3 TFL in his fifth professional game. He's the first rookie this season with a multi-sack game this season and is the fifth player in the NFL to register 5 sacks within their first five career games since sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982.

"His ability to bend the edge, his ability to dip, lean, use power in that land and be able to rip up and make plays on the quarterback. His ability to make a move and then rush with power," HC Aaron Glenn said about what impressed him from Bailey's performance.

According to Next Gen Stats, Bailey generated 9 pressures on 28 pass rushes against the Browns (32.1% pressure rate), which are tied for the most in a game by a rookie since 2024.

Here's a closer look at each of Bailey's three sacks with some insight from the rookie.

Sack #1 -- First-and-10 From Cleveland's 26

The Jets forced the Browns behind the sticks on the first play of their second possession. Watson stood in the shotgun, but fumbled the snap — rain steadily fell all afternoon — recovered the ball, but at that point it was too late.

"I was coming from the right side, great interior pressure and great pressure from the opposite edge [Kingsley Enagbare]," Bailey said. "Basically we did a great job collapsing the pocket and it was kind of just anybody's game. The quarterback just kind of fell my way."

It was a loss of 6 yards for Bailey's first takedown of the game. The Jets had 5 defenders in the box (Bailey, Briggs, T'Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips and Enagbare) and the Browns lined up in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WRs).