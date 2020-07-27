Fiery Sam Darnold Has the Jets Fired Up

In unprecedented times, the question of what lies next for Darnold is at the forefront of the Jets' conversation. GM Joe Douglas improved the offensive line, but the Jets will hit training camp with a running clock with as many as four new starters along the OL including potentially a new center for Darnold in Connor McGovern. While Darnold developed great chemistry with slot receiver Jamison Crowder in 2019 (career-high 78 receptions for a team-leading 833 yards), he will have two new starters on the outside and those vacancies could be filled by a veteran newcomer in Breshard Perriman and a talented rookie in Denzel Mims. It will also be fascinating to see if Darnold and talented tight end Chris Herndon can build on the rapport they shared as rookies because the latter will return following a lost season. The talent is better, but there will be plenty of fresh faces surrounding the red-headed rifleman.

"I think for me it's continuing to play good football and just be the same person I am off the field," said Darnold, whom Gase wants to become an extension of the coaching staff. "Nothing is going to drastically change. I'm sure being in the second year of the system, I might help out some guys more often than I would have last year because I was still getting comfortable as best I could. Right now, I think it's about continuing to do what I've been doing."

Darnold is trending in the right direction and the 23-year-old is six months younger than Joe Burrow, the LSU star selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 overall selection in April's draft. But bumps are expected as the Green & White work in so many news parts on the offensive side in the hope that the pieces can help Darnold ignite an attack that ranked 31st in scoring (17.3 PPG) and 29th in passing (194.4 YPG).

After New York's AFC representative went 0-6 in games Darnold did not play in 2018-19, Douglas got an insurance policy behind his young gun. Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with 98 regular-season wins on his resume who at Delaware was scouted by the Jets GM, will provide Darnold with an extra set of experienced eyes.

"He's seen so many different things," said offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains of Flacco. "He's experienced so many different things in different systems, different offenses, different language. He'll bring a different perspective. Maybe able to even branch and be able to talk to Sam about, hey, this is my experience with this play, this is my experience with this protection, and be another voice in the room."

To date, Darnold has displayed the mettle and the steady hands needed to thrive in New York. And he has all the necessary physical traits to play the game at an elite level including quality feet, the athleticism to make plays on the move and the ability to accurately place the football wherever it needs to be delivered.