FanDuel: Jets Fantasy Week 11 Preview

Chris Ivory: $7,200

Going into the 2015, running back Chris Ivory has been a fantasy obsession for FanDuel owners. And rightfully so, Ivory stays in the $7,000 range and is averaging a respectful 15.99 FanDuel points per game. This is even more fun to watch because Ivory has not faced the Houston Texans in his career yet. Still, he does have 643 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in eight games this year and could easily tear it up against the Houston Texans. He's affordable, and dependable which is ultimately what we look for in a running back for FanDuel lineups.