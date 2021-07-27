'Exciting' Times as Robert Saleh Greets His Jets for Start of Training Camp

The next milepost in Robert Saleh's highway as the Jets' first-year head coach is being passed today as the Jets players report to the Atlantic Health Training Center for the start of their first "normal" training camp in two years.

And Saleh did his best to tamp down wild enthusiasm on this first day, noting that "today's kind of boring" due to the "administrative stuff" that the coaches and players will be involved with before suiting up (initially without pads) for the first practice of camp Wednesday.

But he showed some of his "wild man" side when asked by reporters this morning what his mindset is after taking his Jets from OTAs and veteran minicamp to his first training camp as an NFL head coach.

"Excitement," Saleh said in a word. "This is going to be a fun group to work with. It's young, it's hungry, and they've all got a positive attitude come out of minicamp. They're all excited to get another shot at going through the installs again, showing what they can do and can't do. And it's going to be a really cool process to go through over the course of the next week. I'm really excited about all these practices."

One player who didn't report on Tuesday was Zach Wilson, the rookie quarterback selected second overall in the April NFL Draft, since he's the only draft choice who had yet to sign his contract with general manager Joe Douglas and his front-office team. But Saleh maintained a careful optimism about his new No. 2's arrival on the scene.