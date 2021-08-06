ESPN Ranks Jets as NFL's No. 2 Most Improved Team

ESPN writer Mike Clay recently published an article ranking the NFL's most improved teams -- the Jets came in at No. 2.

Big additions: DE Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, OT Morgan Moses, QB Zach Wilson, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore, S Lamarcus Joyner, DT Sheldon Rankins, RB Tevin Coleman, LB C.J. Mosley

Key losses: QB Sam Darnold, WR Breshad Perriman, DL Henry Anderson, OLB Jordan Jenkins, OLB Jordan Jenkins, OLB Tarell Basham, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Brian Poole, RB Frank Gore.

"Edge rusher, wide receiver, offensive line and, of course, quarterback have been problem areas for the Jets for years," Clay wrote. "The new regime addressed all four, adding an impact edge rusher in Lawson; several wide receivers in Davis, second-round pick Moore and Keelan Cole; offensive line upgrades in Moses and Vera-Tucker; and a quarterback (hopefully) with second-overall pick Wilson.

"Six of the team's top-10 defenders in terms of 2020 snaps have departed, but the unit -- especially with [C.J.] Mosley back -- looks better on paper. This roster still has plenty of voids, but the 2021 offseason was a step in the right direction."

All eyes externally may be on Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, in the early part of training camp, but Moore has impressed in nearly every practice.

"You guys heard all of us -- Saleh, myself, his teammates, him -- he wants to be as good as he could possibly be," OC Mike LaFleur said. "He's just ultra-prepared, he knows what he's doing. He's extremely detailed, that's what's cool about him because when he makes a mistake or he doesn't know what he's doing, he just flat out doesn't know what he's doing. It's not because he made that mistake the day before or two days before. He rarely makes the same mistake, if ever. He's just on top of his stuff, he's a talented young man. It's cool because as he's learning this scheme you can tell that he's getting comfortable and his skillset can really shine through."

Most of the new Jets have been impressive in training camp. Davis had his best practice on Thursday and Lawson has been a menace off the edge, frequently applying pressure to the quarterback.