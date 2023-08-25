Eminem Salutes Jerome Kapp for Performance on Hard Knocks

After Recreating '8 Mile' Jets WR Praised by Rapper on Social Media

Aug 25, 2023 at 07:30 AM
082323-kapp-thumb

Jets rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp stole the show with his performance of '8 Mile' during the Jets rookie show. Hard Knocks captured the performance, which drew rave reviews by his teammates. Even Eminem took note of the undrafted rookie's performance.

