Eminem Salutes Jerome Kapp for Performance on Hard Knocks

Jets rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp stole the show with his performance of '8 Mile' during the Jets rookie show. Hard Knocks captured the performance, which drew rave reviews by his teammates. Even Eminem took note of the undrafted rookie's performance.
Aug 25, 2023 at 07:30 AM
news
Aaron Rodgers Among the Reasons Jets-Giants Has a Bit More Buzz This Summer
Veteran QB to Take First Live Snaps in Saturday's Preseason Finale
news
Duane Brown: 'Appreciative of the Journey' Back to Football
Veteran Left Tackle Encouraged by How Shoulder Felt in Practice
news
Inside the Numbers | The Aaron Rodgers Preseason File
Jets QB Hasn't Played in Summer Game Since '18, Summer Finale Since '12. Those Streaks End Saturday Night
news
Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson Close Training Camp with an Exclamation Point
Allen Lazard Dealing With Shoulder Injury; Duane Brown Participates in Individual Drills
news
HC Robert Saleh Says Jermaine Johnson 'Is a Very Violent, Nasty Human in the Run Game'
Maturing Second-Year DE Is Emphatic: 'I Want to Dominate'
news
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/24) | Photos, Stories & More from the Last Day of Jets Training Camp
See All of the Content from the Final Day of 2023 Training Camp
news
Ways to Watch | Jets at Giants Preseason Game
See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game
news
Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Delivers in Hurry-Up Situation
Left Tackle Duane Brown Back at Practice; Corey Davis Announces Retirement
news
Jets WR Randall Cobb Offers Best Wishes, Support for Retiring Corey Davis
13th-Year Wideout Also Considered Leaving Football This Year but 'in the End...I Knew I Wasn't Done Playing'