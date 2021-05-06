Elijah Moore: When The Lights Come On, It's Time to Go

The Jets' third pick -- No. 34 overall -- in last week's 2021 NFL Draft, Elijah Moore is a glittering, diminutive wide receiver who was sitting there for the Green & White at the top of the draft on Day 2.

"We really didn't think Elijah had any chance to make it to us," GM Joe Douglas said. "To get a player of his caliber at 34, we had a unique opportunity to add three players [Zach Wilson at No. 2 and Alijah Vera-Tucker trading up to No. 14] who were in the top 25 on our board. All three first-round caliber guys are impact players for us. While you do answer calls [to move down], this was an opportunity we couldn't pass up to take Elijah."

Moore (5-9, 185), who had been projected as a mid-to-late first-round selection, is an explosive receiver who can play in the slot, on the outside, or ramble out of the backfield on a jet sweep. He had a huge 2020 season for Ole Miss, setting a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 yards in 8 games (he sat out the final two games to prepare for the draft). He led all of college football in catches (10.75) and receiving yards (149.1) per game. In addition, he caught 97% of catchable targets beyond the line of scrimmage in 2020. After opting out of those two games, he turned in a blazing 4.35 in the 40 at the Mississippi pro day.

"I feel like I understand the craft," Moore said. "I feel like football and being a receiver is more than catching the ball and just running. I feel like you have to understand what you're doing and the art of getting open. I take pride in it. There's a lot more that goes on out there than what people see on the TV. If they really understood, they would think it is something beautiful."