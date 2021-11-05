Elijah Moore Provides Jets with an Offensive Spark Despite the Loss to the Colts

Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore gave a gritty response to a question about the injuries that have befallen his quarterbacks, first Zach Wilson and then Thursday night in Indianapolis, Mike White.

"Next man up, you know? Football brings obstacles," Moore said. "And we've got to trust in anyone who's out there, anyone who's in the building, anyone who comes in, anyone who works with us, grinds with us, puts in the blood, sweat and tears. I believe that they're ready."

The Jets, meanwhile, must believe that Elijah Moore is ready for takeoff. In the 45-30 loss to the Colts, Moore was true grit personified, one of the shining lights for the team wearing, for the first time, its Spotlight White jerseys with the Gotham Green trim and the Stealth Black pants that never really had a chance after falling behind by 42-10, yet still scored 20 of the last 23 points.

For the night, Moore led the Jets offense with seven receptions for 84 yards. His first two catches, from White, went for 26 yards to the Colts 19, then on the next play the final 19 yards for his first pro touchdown. He added his second TD, another 19-yarder but this one from backup to the backup Josh Johnson, in the third quarter.

"It was a blessing. I can't do nothing but thank God," Moore said of the two scores, which made him the first Jets rookie with two receiving TDs in a game since Stephen Hill against the Bills in the 2012 season opener. Others to do it were Keyshawn Johnson in 1996, Rob Moore in '90, and RB Eddie Hunter in '87.