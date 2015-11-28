EA Q&A: Going to Twitter While on IR

We Embrace a New Format and Preview Jets-Dolphins

Nov 28, 2015 at 03:15 AM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter


On-Field Prep for 'Phins Begins

The Green & White Hit the Practice Field the Day Before Thanksgiving

news

Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

OL Xavier Newman Returns to the Practice Squad; DL Tanzel Smart Heads to P-Squad Injured Reserve 
news

Inside the Numbers | Jermaine Johnson Edges Ahead in Jets' Tight Sack Race

Xavier Gipson Joins a Short List of Quadruple-Duty Rookie Performers in Franchise History
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh 'Not There Yet' On Starting QB Decision

Zach Wilson Expressed Desire to Play, But Saleh Still Contemplating Decision
news

Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah Headed to Injured Reserve With MCL Injury

Jets Playmakers Adjusting to Different QBs; Jermaine Johnson Comments on Florida State's Playoff Omission
news

Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

Green & White Place DL Perrion Winfrey on Injured Reserve
news

3 Takeaways | Jets Defense Focused on Turnovers After Loss to Falcons

Xavier Gipson Emerging on Offense; Dalvin Cook Continues to Flash 
news

Robert Saleh Still Puzzles Over Jets' Struggling Offense: 'We Need to Expect More from Ourselves'

Series at the End of Each Half Spelled the Difference in Green & White's 13-8 Home Loss to Falcons
news

Jets-Falcons Game Recap | QB Change Can't Spark Green & White in 13-8 Loss

Trevor Siemian Gets the Late Call; Jets Rush Defense Rises Up Against Atlanta
news

Looking for a Late Boost, Jets Gave the Ball to QB Trevor Siemian

HC Robert Saleh on Next Week's Starter: 'I'm Not There Yet'
news

Jets Run Defense 'Relentless' in Loss to Falcons

Atlanta Held Under 100 Yards Rushing for Just 3rd Time
news

A Gritty Game in the Rain Between the Jets and Falcons at MetLife

Green & White Seek Lift from Aaron Rodgers Effect to Get Back on Winning Track; CB Michael Carter Is Active
