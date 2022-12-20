Duane Brown on Jets-Jaguars: 'This Is a Must-Win in Our Eyes'

The mental element also factors in when it comes to trying to improve your unit's play in this half-week of preparation. For instance, the offensive line found it tough sledding against the Lions' 26th-ranked run defense in managing 50 yards at 2.3 yards per pop. And that diminished production snowballed into QB Zach Wilson getting sacked four times and hit 10 times.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said: "I can give you the empathetic woe-is-me card, but nobody cares. We've got to be better."

"Having a good run game sets up so much for the pass game," Brown said. "When you get one-dimensional, teams pin their ears back, and you don't want to be in that type of game. It's been a big point of emphasis this week and a big point of emphasis for the rest of the year."

But Brown has taken any number of younger Jets under his wing with some big-brother advice, and that includes the Jets' second-year quarterback.

"He'll be fine," Brown said of Wilson. "He understands the kind of talent he has. I tell him to just focus on the next play. Outside of that, it's our job up front to help him. That's all I care about is doing my job so he's comfortable enough back there to do his job."

The last part of the mental and even emotional preparation for the Jaguars is that with the game coming this late in the schedule, one or both of the teams involved — such as both the 7-7 Jets and the 6-8 Jaguars — may have no margin for error.

"We've got to win this week," Brown said. "That's the bottom line, that's all we can think about. We can't think about playoffs, next week, other scenarios outside our team, who loses, who wins, who can help us. We have to think about Jacksonville on Thursday night and winning this ballgame. This is a must-win in our eyes. That's how we look at it."

Then after the game the emotions can come out but only for the NFL's 24-hour rule. Win and the Jets remain alive. Lose and there's a real good chance that even if they win their last two games, at Seattle and at Miami, they won't get into the NFL's 14-team postseason dance.

It's enough to make some normal humans roll themselves up in a big ball and die. But in New York, New Yor, in the NFL, forget the discomfort, the insecurity, the emotional roller-coaster. Only one thing matters to Brown and his teammates on Sundays, and that goes double for Thursdays.