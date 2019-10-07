DT Steve McLendon: Jets Defense Is Relentless 

Spirits were low in the locker room after the Jets dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 31-6 road loss to the Eagles on Sunday. But DT Steve McLendon, one of the team's six captains, was proud of the way the defense performed against one of the NFL's top offenses.

"This defense right here, we're very relentless. When that team over there was still trying to run the ball, they couldn't," said McLendon. "When you think about this, I don't know how many plays they had but no matter how many times we took the field, we took the field with the same purpose: to stop them, regardless of the circumstance or situation."

The Eagles entered Week 5 ranked first in the league in third-down efficiency, converting on 56% of their attempts. After allowing three conversions to start the game, the defense kicked things into gear, and limited the Birds to a 38% conversion rate. As for the run defense— which entered the contest 6th in yards per carry—the Green and White broke Philadelphia down and allowed just 2.9 yards per attempt and a total of 84 rushing yards.