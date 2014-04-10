Draft by Position: Second-Day Value at RB

Lache Seastrunk of Baylor, a Doak Walker semifinalist, unfurled an 11'2" broad jump that is tied for first among all RBs at the Combine since '06 and a 41½" vertical that ties for second among all RBs since '06. Charles Sims, who transferred to West Virginia after graduating from Houston (and so missed being a WVU teammate of Geno Smith) tends to run high due to his body type, yet led the Mountaineers with 1,095 rush yards and 45 receptions.

Terrance West (5'9", 225), a walk-on at Towson, was wildly productive last year as a junior with FCS single-season records of 2,509 rushing yards and 41 rush TDs to earn multiple AA honors and finish third in the Walter Payton voting.

Andre Williams(5'11", 230) was a punisher as a Boston College senior, muscling for 2,102 yards and 17 TDs and being named the Doak Walker winner and a Heisman Trophy finalist (he finished fourth). Just don't ask him to catch the ball out of the backfield (no receptions in '13, 10 for his four-year career).

Devonta Freeman, the bellcow on Florida State's national championship team, is squatty (5'8", 206), tough and durable. He's drawn comparisons to Emmitt Smith and Frank Gore as well as Warrick Dunn at least in the sense that he's the first Seminole since Dunn to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Dunn in '96.