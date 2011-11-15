DONNA MARIE: Getting to Know Me

If you could live in another time, when would it be?I think I would fit right in during the late Fifties and early Sixties. My mom and I are really into the whole Jackie Kennedy era, and "Mad Men" is one of my favorite shows. It just seems like there was something special and nostalgic about that time in U.S. history. So many exciting changes were happening — the jet age, the space race and civil rights. Everyone just seemed so much more sophisticated and glamorous. Plus I would have seen the Jets win the Super Bowl!