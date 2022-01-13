Don Maynard's Reflections at Jets' Super Bowl 50th Anniversary Dinner

It came on second-and-9 from the Baltimore 23, past the third quarter's midway point and with the Jets trying to expand their 10-0 lead. Namath, under heavy pressure up the middle, heaved it deep for Maynard, who had position on S Jerry Logan. Maynard went airborne, leaned back, grabbed and cradled the ball, trying to will his feet down in the end zone. But he landed solidly past the end line.

"Spectacular grab, but out of bounds," said Curt Gowdy, NBC's legendary play-by-play man. No replay was shown, and the official play-by-play reads simply:

Namath passes incomplete to Maynard (caught out)(Logan def.)

"The one that was out of bounds," Maynard said, knowing exactly the play I was referring to, then expounding not on the catch but on how his role dovetailed with the other receivers in the Jets offense that day.

"I just remember, I'm not positive, but I think Joe checked off and went for it and he came back to me as an extra receiver, not to pat me on the back but to complement [George] Sauer and [Pete] Lammons and Bake Turner. Everybody, every play, not only offense but defense, they did their job, and a lot of times you're not supposed to catch the ball. I really enjoyed that when I knew they were going to kind of double that side and the coverage was overlapping. I tell you what, I knew I didn't have to worry about catching it, all I had to do was clear out."

That play was, interestingly enough, the same one after which Namath, en route to his "spectacular" (Gowdy's word again) MVP performance, came out of the game shaking his right hand, the result of contact as he threw with RDT Fred Miller. Backup QB Babe Parilli came on and fired a hurried incompletion for Sauer before Jim Turner kicked his second field goal out of Parilli's hold for a 13-0 lead. Namath of course returned for the next series.

"Joe kind of took a hit from the helmet," Maynard recalled, "like when you hit your funnybone. It kind of tingles a little bit."

Maynard gave the crowd a few more shivers with his remarks at the dinner that night, concluding with a heartfelt statement of gratitude to all in attendance and elsewhere: "Thank you and all the great fans that we don't get a chance to personally thank."