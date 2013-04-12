DL Spotlight's on Sharrif, Star, Bjoern, Ziggy

Florida's Sharrif Floyd (6'3", 297) is the consensus top pick among this draft's D-linemen. His unsettled upbringing, during which he lived with his mother, great-grandmother and adopted parents, didn't inhibit his impact on the big stage as he settled into his college home with the Gators. He made All-SEC Freshman Team in '10, played all line positions and started to light things up as a sophomore DE, then roared into prominence as a true junior last season with 6.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and much disruption.

Is he a ready-for-primetime-player? Consider that in Florida's last two bowl games he recorded 3.5 sacks.

The only blip on the postseason screen: Floyd suffered a minor ankle sprain at the combine and so didn't work at UF's pro day. But he's still risen up the boards to where many think he will go to Oakland at No. 3 overall.

If the Raiders don't go with Floyd, or if he goes to Jacksonville one pick ahead of them, as Clark Judge of CBSSports.com most recently projected, they could take the next-best DT.

And the biggest news these days for Utah's Star Lotulelei involves his heart. No, not his desire, his ticker. Rob Rang of The Sports XChange reported last week that a source said the 6'3", 311-pounder has passed "at least 10 tests, including two cardiac MRIs" and that the NFL won't seek to have him medically reexamined.

These issues have suppressed Star's draft stock. Without the cardiac queries, the two-time All-Pac 12 first-teamer might have competed with Luke Joeckel for top-pick-of-the-draft honors. With them, he's still a potential top-10 type of guy.

At DE It's Bjoern vs. Ziggy

For pure DE types, the top choices appear to be two impressive talents who were born overseas

Bjoern Werner (6'3", 266) is what you might call a fast learner. An exchange student from Berlin, as in Germany, Werner played only two years of Connecticut high school ball but starred there, then fashioned a phenomenal three-year career at Florida State as, according to FSU, "one of the most versatile defensive ends in the nation." For his career he had 23.5 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and — shades of J.J. Watt — 18 pass defenses.

After last season (ACC-leading 13 sacks, 18 TFLs, 8 PDs) Werner raked in eight All-America first-team awards and was coming in as a top-five player on many draft analysts' value boards, although mock drafters tend to have him going lower, to the Steelers at No. 17 or the Giants at 19.

Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah (6'5", 271) out of BYU originally came out of Accra, Ghana, where he learned how to speak Twi and Fante, two Ghanaian dialects, as he was learning his English. He grew up playing soccer, his measurables had him thinking of a career in the NBA, and he started college not as a DE but as a member of the Cougars' track team. But he turned to football in '10 and last season as a senior he emerged with 13 TFLs and 4.5 sacks in 13 games (nine starts) playing all around the BYU front. His. 4.26-second time in the 20-yard shuttle at the combine was the best among all D-linemen this year.

Russ Lande on National Football Post has a thoughtful essay this week on Ansah vs. Werner. His conclusions: "Remarkably, both display instincts and awareness beyond their playing experience, which makes me more confident that they both will become elite NFL players. Although Ansah has more potential and the upside to be a better NFL player, Werner is the safer bet in my view as he was an impact player in every game, while Ansah would disappear for stretches in nearly every game due to playing upright and without aggression."

Eyeballing More Elite Ends

Datone Jones (6'4", 283) of UCLA has versatility written all over him. He played everywhere in the Bruins' front, making him attractive to NFL D-coordinators looking for hybrid defenders to battle today's pass-oriented offenses. Jones also shows a smorgasbord of pass-rush techniques to go along with the bull rush that his well-built frame can bring to opposing O-lines. After breaking his foot and missing '10, then coming back slowly in '11, Jones registered career highs last season, especially with his 17.5 tackles for loss.

With a slow 4.95-second 40, a mere 12 reps on the 225-pound bench, and a marijuana possession further clouding the picture, Damontre Moore (6'4", 250) out of Texas A&M went from being proclaimed by some as the best pass-rusher in college football to almost out of Round 1. Yet the on-field production may be worth the risk — Moore has chalked up 21 sacks and 38.5 tackles behind the line the last two seasons for the Aggies, leading to his College Station monicker of "DaMonster."

Cornellius "Tank" Carradine (6'4", 276) seems to have rolled his way into the lower end of Round 1, this despite working his way back from a right ACL injury in the fourth quarter of Florida State's regular-season finale in December. But before that tear, he was on a tear with 11 sacks and 13 tackles behind the line for his senior season. He and Werner formed the Seminoles' first All-ACC first-team DE tandem in 18 years.

SMU's Margus Hunt is an imposing figure at 6'8" and 277. And according to Pat Kirwan's tried and true measurement, Hunt is one of the most explosive players in this draft. Kirwan for years has added together players' combine/pro day numbers from three specific events to come up with an "explosiveness index" for each. Hunt did 38 benchpress reps — tied for tops at this year's combine — vertical-jumped 34.5" and broad-jumped 10'1", giving him an 82.6 total that is second in this draft behind only Georgia DE/OLB Cornelius Washington.

Sizing Up More Top Tackles