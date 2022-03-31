DL Solomon Thomas Explains Why Jets Were 'the Team I Really Wanted'

"I like a lot of things about this defense. First of all, it's an attack front, getting off the ball," the 6-2, 280-pounder said. "I'm an undersized inside player but this is where I can thrive, I can use my athleticism, I can be quick, I can be explosive. Those are my strengths.

"And I fit, personally, everywhere on this D-line, and I have played everywhere on this D-line, in this system, in my career. The year I tore my ACL, I was having an amazing camp. I was killing the 3-technique and the 2i-technique [lining up off the guard's inside shoulder]. I believe I can get back up to that 275, 280 range. But I can also kick it outside, I can rush from a 9[-technique], I can rush from a 5. I can really do it all on this D-line and I've done it all on this D-line before. That's what I'm excited about."

There is a matter of low career production for the No. 3 pick of the draft. Thomas as a pro has totaled 9.5 sacks and the past four years combined he has nine tackles for loss. Yet he did make contributions to a building culture in San Francisco — when he arrived in '17, the Niners' defense was ranked 24th and they won six games. Two years later, the "D" was second in the league, first in net passing yards allowed, won 13 games and played in Super Bowl LIV.

Now he's left the West Coast for the East Coast and the Jets. He's back from his 2018 ACL tear — suffered against the Jets at MetLife Stadium — and, in his one year as a Raider, coming off arguably the most productive season of his career with personal bests of 3.5 sacks, 12 QB hits and two forced fumbles. And he believes he fits into the Jets' puzzle because of the growth he sees personally and teamwise — again — in a Saleh-led group of players.

"I wouldn't change a thing that happened over the last five years, whether it's being injured, no production," he said unflinchingly. "I've learned so much, I've matured so much, I've learned how to be professional, I've learned how to perfect my craft. ... This is my second year off an ACL and I'm feeling better than ever. I'm excited to go off, I'm excited to go dominate, I'm excited to go be the best teammate I can for this group."

As for the atmosphere at 1 Jets Drive ...