DL Sheldon Rankins: 'We Can Play With Anybody in This League'

Jets’ Defense Played Fast and Violent Early ... and Especially Late vs. Bengals

Nov 01, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

SZ1_2020-rankins-thumb

Defending every blade of grass, even the artificial kind, every inch, every yard has been the goal of the Jets' defense the entire season. It's what head coach Robert Saleh preaches and it is what the defense has embraced.

Beyond doing that spade work on every play, stopping the opposition when it is critical late in games has been a challenge so far in the 2021 NFL season. But on Sunday against Cincinnati, the defense stopped the Bengals not once, but twice in the fourth quarter with the game on the line in the Green & White's improbable, but inspiring 34-31 victory.

"Guys were able to make plays when we needed them," was Sheldon Rankins' simple explanation on Monday.

In a game full of critical plays by the Jets' defense -- from an early stop on downs in the red zone and a key sack by Quinnen Williams -- none was more important than Shaq Lawson's deflection of a Joe Burrow pass that Lawson was able to intercept. The play set up the Jets' go-ahead touchdown, 2-point conversion and precarious 3-point lead with 3:50 left in the game.

On Cincinnati's next possession, with the game in the balance, the Bengals faced a third-and-11 play at their own 49 when Rankins muscled his way into the backfield and sacked Burrow for 8 yards. Cincy punted, the Jets picked up a pair of first downs and ran out the clock.

"That's big," Rankins said. "As a defensive line, we're always talking about putting it on us, we want that pressure. Shaq with that pick and me that sack, it all works hand in hand. Each guy on the D-line winning one-on-one helps. Every single guy making a play, it all works together -- the D-line, secondary -- everyone locked in on that play, that singular play. When it's over, that play doesn't exist anymore and the next one does. Timely stops and timely big plays to shift momentum and put the offense in a good position."

The entire defense had a strong game, despite giving up 31 points. Overall, Rankins had a total of 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, a QB hit and that crucial sack of Burrow.

"It was simple, we understood that 54-13 [at New England] is not our standard, it's not who we are," he said. "To a degree we wanted to put that behind us and get to work on Cincy. I've said it before ... sometimes simple is better. We came out yesterday and kept it simple, played fast and violent, and guys won their one-on-one matchups. It's what this league is about. If guys weren't winning, then we don't get on the board."

As critical as those fourth-quarter plays were, a single play in the first quarter, with the Jets leading, 7-0, and driving could have altered the outcome. Mike White's pass intended for Jamison Crowder was intercepted by Jessie Bates at the Bengals' 34 and returned 65 yards to the Jets' 1-yard line. On Monday, Saleh offered praise for wide receivers Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore for tracking down Bates and saving the TD.

Bills-Miami---1920x1080

Then the defense stuffed two runs by Joe Mixon, Burrow threw an incomplete pass and then Williams burst through the Cincy offensive line to haul down Burrow for a 12-yard loss, turning the ball over on downs.

"That was huge," Rankins said. "They were able to get the ball in favorable territory. In drives and times like that, 3 points is usually the best you can hold them to. We held them to nothing, big to keep them off the board. We came out fast, violent and making plays early on carried over to the rest of the game."

With a trip to Indianapolis for a nationally televised game on Thursday night coming up, Rankins knows that Sunday's game is yesterday's news. It's a game in the win column and on to the next one.

"There's not much we can do this week," Rankins said. "It's about coming out fast, with energy, guys executing and winning matchups. Bring that confidence from yesterday, but it means nothing but being able to carry that momentum all week in preparation.

"I think the goal is to end each week 1-0. For us just being able to get a win, period, and get back in the win column and getting guys to understand we can play with anybody in this league. Week in, week out it comes down to individual matchups. Fight, scratch, claw and do everything possible to keep the team in tough games. If we stay in the game, we have the guys to win games."

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Bengals | Week 8

See Best Images from the Game at MetLife Stadium

SA107008
1 / 63
SA106960
2 / 63
SA107061
3 / 63
SA107123
4 / 63
SZ4_0180
5 / 63
SZ4_0471
6 / 63
SZ4_0046
7 / 63
SZ1_0343
8 / 63
SZ4_0141
9 / 63
SZ1_0338
10 / 63
SZ1_0321
11 / 63
SZ1_0224
12 / 63
SZ1_0178
13 / 63
SZ1_0162
14 / 63
SA107260 1
15 / 63
SA106892
16 / 63
SZ1_0757
17 / 63
SZ1_0795
18 / 63
SZ2_7793
19 / 63
SZ2_7698
20 / 63
SZ2_7685
21 / 63
SZ2_7788
22 / 63
SZ1_0843
23 / 63
SZ4_0652
24 / 63
SZ4_0643
25 / 63
SA107489 1
26 / 63
SA107499
27 / 63
SZ4_0855
28 / 63
FXR03578
29 / 63
SA107299
30 / 63
SA107453
31 / 63
SZ1_1086
32 / 63
SZ1_1454
33 / 63
SZ1_1398
34 / 63
SZ1_1387
35 / 63
SZ1_1379
36 / 63
SZ1_1355
37 / 63
SZ1_1319
38 / 63
SZ1_1347
39 / 63
SZ1_1304
40 / 63
SZ1_0980
41 / 63
SZ1_0920
42 / 63
SZ1_0922
43 / 63
SZ1_0917
44 / 63
SZ1_0998
45 / 63
SZ1_1754
46 / 63
SZ4_1711
47 / 63
SZ4_1646
48 / 63
SZ4_1630
49 / 63
SZ4_1600
50 / 63
SZ1_1740
51 / 63
SZ1_1559
52 / 63
SZ1_1685
53 / 63
SZ1_1702
54 / 63
SZ1_1715
55 / 63
SA107800
56 / 63
SA107810
57 / 63
SZ1_2132
58 / 63
SZ4_2189
59 / 63
SZ1_2020
60 / 63
SA107886
61 / 63
SA107935
62 / 63
FXR04467
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets QB Mike White Closes Book on Bengals, Prepares for Next Chapter on Thursday Night

Zach Wilson Was the First to Greet White After Historic Performance 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 at Colts - Monday

First Injury Report Is an Estimation Since the Team Did Not Practice
news

Jarrad Davis' Jets Debut Was 'Everything I Remembered Football As'

Veteran Linebacker Took 38 Snaps in Return From Ankle Injury
news

Vote for Jets QB Mike White as the FedEx Air Player of the Week 

Cast Your Vote for White vs. Rams QB Matthew Stafford & Bucs QB Tom Brady
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Bengals?

4 O-Linemen on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Marcus Maye on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Cincinnati 
news

Jets-Bengals 3 Takeaways | Mike White Amazes in First NFL Start

Green & White Top the Bengals 34-31 in a Thriller at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets QB Mike White, 'Savage,' 'Dog,' 'Gunslinger,' Passes Around Credit for Slaying Bengals

His 405 Yards & 3 TDs Passing Led the 34-31 Win but He Put It All on His Teammates: 'I Can't Do It Myself'
news

Jets RB Michael Carter Breaks Out in Win Over Bengals 

Fellow Rookie Elijah Moore Pitched in with 6 Catches and 65 Yards Receiving 
news

Jets Defensive Highlights vs. Bengals: Goal Line Stand Early, Shaq Lawson INT Late

Veteran LB Jarrad Davis After His Jets Debut on Green & White D: 'We Showed the Heart That We Have'
news

On Halloween, Jets Seek a Sweet Rebound at MetLife vs. Bengals

QB Mike White to Make 1st Pro Start for Injured Zach Wilson; C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis Ready to Team Up at LB
news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | QB Down, but General Could Be Up

LB C.J. Mosely Likely to Play Against Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase
Advertising