DL Sheldon Rankins: 'We Can Play With Anybody in This League'

Defending every blade of grass, even the artificial kind, every inch, every yard has been the goal of the Jets' defense the entire season. It's what head coach Robert Saleh preaches and it is what the defense has embraced.

Beyond doing that spade work on every play, stopping the opposition when it is critical late in games has been a challenge so far in the 2021 NFL season. But on Sunday against Cincinnati, the defense stopped the Bengals not once, but twice in the fourth quarter with the game on the line in the Green & White's improbable, but inspiring 34-31 victory.

"Guys were able to make plays when we needed them," was Sheldon Rankins' simple explanation on Monday.

In a game full of critical plays by the Jets' defense -- from an early stop on downs in the red zone and a key sack by Quinnen Williams -- none was more important than Shaq Lawson's deflection of a Joe Burrow pass that Lawson was able to intercept. The play set up the Jets' go-ahead touchdown, 2-point conversion and precarious 3-point lead with 3:50 left in the game.

On Cincinnati's next possession, with the game in the balance, the Bengals faced a third-and-11 play at their own 49 when Rankins muscled his way into the backfield and sacked Burrow for 8 yards. Cincy punted, the Jets picked up a pair of first downs and ran out the clock.