DL Sheldon Rankins on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'He Provides a Unique Challenge'

The Eagles' talented QB is second-year signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who leads the team with 695 rushing yards. Hurts sustained an ankle injury in last week's loss at the Giants and has been limited in practice this week. But he's expected to make the trip up the New Jersey Turnpike for the second week in a row, to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

"Their quarterback is dynamic with the ball in his hands and he's always a threat to run," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "Whenever the quarterback is involved in the run game, you're creating an extra gap. It becomes 11-on-11 football so you're always gapped out or short a gap, if you will. Then on top of it, they're able to throw the football. He does a great job scrambling and creating off-schedule. They found an identity the last five weeks and he's really sticking to it and even last week, they still rushed for over 200 yards on a team that was doing everything it could to stop them from running. So, they're good. Their offensive line is physical, they're very talented, just overall, and their backs, it's just a talented group."

In the past five games the Eagles have amassed more than 200 yards rushing three times, while Hurts has not thrown for more than 170 yards in any of those five games.

"When you look at the way they're running the ball, they use a lot of double teams inside," said Rankins, who has been dealing with a knee injury. "And they're hanging on those doubles so guys will have to be stout inside. Guys are going to have to be focused, put some strain on those blocks because if you lose focus for a second they're going to be driven off the ball three, four, five yards. And when they're finding those seams, they're home runs. Definitely a lot of the onus will be on the guys inside -- me, Q [Quinnen Williams], Foley [Folorunso Fatukasi], Shep [Nathan Shepherd]. Guys have got to be ready and focus in on straining our blocks to allow things to bounce to our guys on the edge and allow the linebackers to come downhill. If they're going to hang on those doubles, it will allow our linebackers to come downhill and make plays."

The Jets come into the game with an 0-11 regular season record against the Eagles. Saleh said "that's history," on Wednesday, but to turn that page Rankins knows that containing Hurts will be one of the keys to the Jets stacking another victory.