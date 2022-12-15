DL Sheldon Rankins on Detroit's O-Line: 'They Play Nasty'

Coming off a matchup with the Bills and their No. 4 scoring offense, the Jets defense will face another tough test against the Lions in Week 15. The NFL's No. 5 scoring offense, Detroit is averaging 26.8 points per game, led by QB Jared Goff and one of the league's top offensive lines.
"Just a really, really talented offensive line," head coach Robert Saleh. "They play with an edge, their skill guys obviously are pretty good too, but Jared Goff, he was the number one pick in the Draft. He's led a team to a Super Bowl, and when he's back there and he's comfortable, he's as good as anybody in this game, and he's playing at a very high level."
The Lions have won 5 of their last 7 and Goff has been decisive over that stretch with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception, and the O-Line – led by No. 7 overall pick in 2021 Penei Sewell – has surrendered 8 sacks.
"They're a good group up front," DL Sheldon Rankins said. "They play physical. They play nasty. They play violently. You can tell that is their identity and that's what they want to be known for."
Saleh added: "Goff is taking care of the football. I think he's got 7 interceptions on the year. He delivers, I mean he's very accurate, very accurate with the football, quick decision maker, and he is very comfortable back there and he's playing very, very well."
For the season Goff has thrown for 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and the Lions O-line has surrendered 19 sacks, third fewest in the league.
In the limited time Goff has been under pressure this season, however, he has struggled. According to PFF when pressured, Goff is the No. 28-ranked QB in NFL (Min. 45 attempts) with a 44.8 grade and has completed just 43.8% of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
To knock Goff off his hot-streak on Sunday, the Jets' D-Line is looking to apply the pressure.
"Goff is so very capable of lighting any defense up," Rankins said. "And it is going to be on us to neutralize that. No one is great under pressure and when he steps back and he's throwing the ball, it is on us to force them into bad throws and then harass him as much as possible against a good O-Line."
The Jets defense has produced 39 sacks this season, fifth-most in the league; 116 QB hits, first in the NFL; and 51 QB knockdowns.
They could potentially be without star DL Quinnen Williams, who left in the second quarter against Buffalo. Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Williams is 50/50 to play on Sunday.
But Rankins assured reporters on Thursday, that the Jets have the players capable of stepping in.
"If he's not able to suit up he will truly be missed," Rankins said. "And we'll do our best to fill in and make some plays and do his dance and his honor. But we have capable guys that can go in there and make plays and provide a spark for his defense."