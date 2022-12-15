DL Sheldon Rankins on Detroit's O-Line: 'They Play Nasty'

For the season Goff has thrown for 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and the Lions O-line has surrendered 19 sacks, third fewest in the league.

In the limited time Goff has been under pressure this season, however, he has struggled. According to PFF when pressured, Goff is the No. 28-ranked QB in NFL (Min. 45 attempts) with a 44.8 grade and has completed just 43.8% of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

To knock Goff off his hot-streak on Sunday, the Jets' D-Line is looking to apply the pressure.

"Goff is so very capable of lighting any defense up," Rankins said. "And it is going to be on us to neutralize that. No one is great under pressure and when he steps back and he's throwing the ball, it is on us to force them into bad throws and then harass him as much as possible against a good O-Line."

The Jets defense has produced 39 sacks this season, fifth-most in the league; 116 QB hits, first in the NFL; and 51 QB knockdowns.

They could potentially be without star DL Quinnen Williams, who left in the second quarter against Buffalo. Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Williams is 50/50 to play on Sunday.

But Rankins assured reporters on Thursday, that the Jets have the players capable of stepping in.