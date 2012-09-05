Dixon Returns, Malone Signs On to Punt

Sep 05, 2012 at 04:12 AM

The New York Jets have signed defensive tackle Marcus Dixon and punter Robert Malone to the active roster and added cornerback LeQuan Lewis to the practice squad. The team has also waived nose tackle Isaako Aaitui and punter T.J. Conley and released linebacker Ricky Sapp from the practice squad. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Dixon (6'4", 295) entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Dallas on May 2, 2008. He joined the Jets after being claimed off waivers from the Cowboys on Sept. 5, 2010. In two seasons with the Jets, he played in 19 games (four starts), collecting 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was waived by the Jets on Saturday.

Malone (6'2", 215) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville on May 3, 2010. After being waived, he signed with Tampa Bay on Oct. 13, 2010, playing in 12 games for the Buccaneers and punting 52 times for 2,160 yards and a 41.5-yard gross average. He also punted for the Detroit Lions for one game in 2011. He spent training camp with the Chargers in 2012 prior to being waived last Friday.

Lewis (5'11", 187) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee on July 29, 2011, and participated in the Titans' training camp before being waived Sept. 2, 2011. He signed with Oakland on May 14 as a free agent prior to being waived by the Raiders on June 21. He signed with the Jets on Aug. 15 and was most recently waived last Friday after the final preseason game.

Aaitui (6'4", 315) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami on Oct. 4, 2011, as a member of their practice squad, where he spent the final 13 weeks of the season. He spent training camp with the Dolphins in 2012 prior to being waived last Friday, then was claimed by the Jets on Saturday.

Conley (6'3", 221) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets on May 1, 2009. In his one season with the team, he appeared in all 16 games last season, punting 92 times for 3,926 yards, both the second-highest totals in franchise history.

Sapp (6'4", 252) was released by Philadelphia during training camp on Aug. 5, 2011. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2010 before being placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31 that year. Sapp was signed to the Jets practice squad on Oct. 31, 2011, and was added to the active roster before the final regular-season game on Dec. 29. He was added to the Jets practice squad last Saturday after being waived the day before.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets LB C.J. Mosley's Game Status Will 'Go Down to the Wire'

Marcus Maye, Jeff Ulbrich Zeroing In on INTs; Mike LaFleur Dug Into Self Scout
news

What Intrigues You the Most About the Jets-Patriots Rematch? 

Green & White Close Out Season Slate vs. New England in Week 7 
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Fast Start Needed After Bye

QB Zach Wilson Excited for Rematch; C.J. Mosley Battling Hamstring Injury
news

Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Ready for a Possible 'Green Dot' Moment

C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) Will Be Game-Time Decision at New England
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Friday

LB C.J. Mosley Listed As Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

'Refreshed' QB Zach Wilson Ready to Have a 'Blast' Leading Jets Up to New England

Rookie's All About 'Throwing Those Bricks Down and Getting Better' in 2nd Meeting vs. Patriots
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Thursday

LB C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) DNP for the Second Straight Day
news

5 Jets to Watch When the Season Series with the Patriots Concludes Sunday

Eyes on Possible Zac Wilson-to-Elijah Moore Connections on Offense, Marcus Maye's Return to the Defense
news

Jets Wide Receiver Corey Davis: 'We're Ready'

Green & White Had Chance to 'Refresh and Regroup' After a Week Off
news

Bustout Game for Jets Rookie WR Elijah Moore: 'When It Comes, I'll Be Ready'

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Getting Better ... He's in Position to Create a Lot of Explosive Plays'
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley Nursing Hamstring Injury

Veteran 'Backer Missed Practice, Remains Confident He Can Play vs. Patriots
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Wednesday

LB C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) Did Not Practice
Advertising