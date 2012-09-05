Dixon Returns, Malone Signs On to Punt

The New York Jets have signed defensive tackle Marcus Dixon and punter Robert Malone to the active roster and added cornerback LeQuan Lewis to the practice squad. The team has also waived nose tackle Isaako Aaitui and punter T.J. Conley and released linebacker Ricky Sapp from the practice squad. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Dixon (6'4", 295) entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Dallas on May 2, 2008. He joined the Jets after being claimed off waivers from the Cowboys on Sept. 5, 2010. In two seasons with the Jets, he played in 19 games (four starts), collecting 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was waived by the Jets on Saturday.

Malone (6'2", 215) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville on May 3, 2010. After being waived, he signed with Tampa Bay on Oct. 13, 2010, playing in 12 games for the Buccaneers and punting 52 times for 2,160 yards and a 41.5-yard gross average. He also punted for the Detroit Lions for one game in 2011. He spent training camp with the Chargers in 2012 prior to being waived last Friday.

Lewis (5'11", 187) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee on July 29, 2011, and participated in the Titans' training camp before being waived Sept. 2, 2011. He signed with Oakland on May 14 as a free agent prior to being waived by the Raiders on June 21. He signed with the Jets on Aug. 15 and was most recently waived last Friday after the final preseason game.

Aaitui (6'4", 315) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami on Oct. 4, 2011, as a member of their practice squad, where he spent the final 13 weeks of the season. He spent training camp with the Dolphins in 2012 prior to being waived last Friday, then was claimed by the Jets on Saturday.

Conley (6'3", 221) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets on May 1, 2009. In his one season with the team, he appeared in all 16 games last season, punting 92 times for 3,926 yards, both the second-highest totals in franchise history.