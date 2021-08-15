Denzel Mims Plays Angry, Helps the Jets Grind Out Saturday Win

If anyone was wondering about Denzel Mims' viability as a contributor for the Jets offense this season, all you need is to watch the final nine minutes of the third quarter of the Jets' 12-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night.

That's about the time that Mims' "playing angry" kicked in for all Green & White and Big Blue fans to see.

"It just comes from me. I want to play angry," Mims said with a smile after making three catches for 51 yards, including one highlight-video cutback/slash/spin run after the catch to set up the Jets' only touchdown of the game. "I'm not going to let anybody just go out there and bully me and run over me. So I just try to make sure I play angry and get my work done.

"I wanted to get the first down for our team. I just tried to do that."

Without that play, on third-and-18 from the Giants 27, the Jets would've been trying a 40-to-45-yard field goal to possibly open their lead to a shaky 6-0.

But then Mims went to work with the short pass to Mike White. He caught the ball at the 23 and turned back toward the middle of the field to outrun the first two Giants defenders. Then he slashed past three more. Finally, another four appeared to come in contact with him, trying to bring him down. They didn't do it until he had gained 20 yards, with 16 yards coming after the catch, to convert the third-and-18.

Three plays after that, RB La'Mical Perine crashed over the goal line on third down from the 4 and the Jets' lead was not 3-0 or 6-0 but a sturdier 10-0.