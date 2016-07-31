Dee Milliner's Making Strides on the Corner

So far, so good. As Revis assessed this week about Milliner, "I think he definitely had great spring ball and he's having a great camp so far. You can tell he's motivated and that's great. He's been set back with a lot of injuries throughout his career and now he's healthy, so that's good. He's making a lot of strides."

Besides striding well in the first three days of camp and getting some reps with the first defense, Milliner even had one of the plays of Saturday's indoor practice, closing well on WR Kenbrell Thompkins, popping the juggled pass in the air and picking it off.