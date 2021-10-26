DC Jeff Ulbrich: Jets Defense 'In This Together' in Solving Issues

One sore thumb out of Sunday was being unable to stop "explosive" plays. The Jets' young defenders had generally done a good job stopping long runs and passes and keeping plays in front of them in the first five games. But the Patriots completed 11 passes of 20-plus yards, a record by a Jets opponent, and 12 explosives including Damien Harris' first-quarter 32-yard run, tying the mark of a dozen offensive 20-plus plays set in the 1986 regular-season finale at Cincinnati.

"At times, we're committed to stopping the explosives and staying in lead position, staying on top of routes, and at times we will concede the underneath throws," Ulbrich said. "The problem is when those underneath throws start turning into explosives. That's where tackling comes into play. That's where the correct call comes into play that I can put them in better position to have more bodies at the ball, just a higher population to the checkdown or the screen or whatever the short intermediate concept is.

"It's a little bit of all that and we'll get that fixed."

Needless to say, in the midst of a season, there isn't much time for tinkering and the bye week is gone. And next up on Sunday at MetLife Stadium are those Bengals, not the '86 model but a suddenly dangerous '21 version, led by QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase that, according to StatsPass, leads the NFL with 11 touchdown pass plays of 20-plus yards and 13 TD scrimmage plays of 20-plus.