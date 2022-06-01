DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'Blown Away' by the Quality and Character of the Jets' New Players

Ulbrich said that he is especially pumped about the Jets' deep group on the defensive line, even though Folorunso Fatukasi departed in free agency.

"It's exciting," he said. "You watch practice and the OTAs, and they work at an uncommon rate. It's a testament to these guys and the makeup of the group. They are insanely obsessed with the room. This defensive line style is an attack front and it's best when they're playing 30-to-35 snaps a game. Last year, we didn't have that depth. Depth this year will let these guys rip it and jump off the ball. A lot of depth and competition, and it will be exciting to see who emerges from that group.

"Regardless of what style -- run stopping or pass rushing -- there's a level of fatigue in how we play. When we do things on our terms, we play like we have hair on fire. Asking them to play more than 35 snaps is detrimental to their health and the quality of play."

For example, last season Franklin-Myers played in 16 games and had a total of 716 snaps, an average of more than 40 a game.

In addition to the reinforcements on the defensive line, the Green & White's defensive backfield should benefit from an infusion of veteran talent in the form of Whitehead and Reed, plus the elite talent Gardner will bring to an already young and evolving cornerbacks room.

Ulbrich, speaking about Gardner said: "He's ultra-competitive, has tons of swagger, confidence and plays with a different urgency. He's a high cut, a longer guy that typically don't get a good change of direction or have great foot speed. But it looks like he has that and I'm excited about what he could be.

On the other side of the field, at safety, Ulbrich said that the defense will benefit from the return from injury of Lamarcus Joyner and a contribution from second-year player Jason Pinnock, who is making a full-time shift from corner to safety.

"He's a guy who obviously came here as a corner, playing safety was new to him," Ulbrich said. "He's got all the stuff you can't coach -- long, fast, athletic, tough. He has limited experience there, but he's another guy thrown into the mix and brings more competition to the group."

Whitehead comes to the Jets from Tampa Bay and brings along a unique perspective after having faced QB Tom Brady in practice the past two seasons.

"He's an amazing human and teammate," Ulbrich said. "He's constantly bringing people along. He's a great communicator. He's as much as advertised coming from Tampa Bay. He improves what we do on the grass and in the locker room. It's huge. We talk about it all the time -- there is no wrong page, we're all on the same page. Communication from a safety elevates everybody and to have a guy like him ... it's huge for us."