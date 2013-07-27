David Harris Lets His Play Do the Talking

"It's coming together well," he said. "I give all the credit to coach Brian VanGorder. He's a wonderful coach who's been doing it for a long time at this level. He doesn't let anything get swept under the rug and I think that's a good way to coach because it's easy to get complacent on this level. We're a tight-knit group. We always go out to lunch together, we hang out together. We have a great group of guys."

Rex Ryan has said he is going to take a more hands-on approach with the defense this season after the Jets struggled last year to keep teams out of the end zone. Harris was asked about his head coach's role on his side of the ball.

"I wouldn't say it's going to be a huge difference, but you'll be able to notice it. It's pretty much the same defense from the last five years, but I think we're going to be a little bit more aggressive," he said. "This is Rex's defense. He knows it, and nobody knows it better than him. He's going to teach it; make sure everybody knows it from the top guy to the last man that's signed."

Harris has had to fight his natural instincts to tackle anything that moves through these first two days at training camp, forced to pull up before he plants another ballcarrier into the grass, something he has done more than any teammate during his tenure with the Green & White.

That all changes Sunday as the team suits up in full pads for the remainder of training camp, unleashing the likes of David Harris on a Jets offense trying to find its stride.