David Harris Lets His Play Do the Talking

Jul 27, 2013 at 08:04 AM

It was a relatively uneventful second day of training camp practice for David Harris, but so it's been for the seventh-year linebacker out of Michigan they call "Hitman." Without all of the flare and the loud antics we were accustomed to from former teammate Bart Scott, Harris has quickly become one of the more effective linebackers in the NFL.

Quiet in nature and stoic in poise, Harris talks softly but puts up numbers that are anything but. Last year marked his fifth season with over 100 tackles. He racked up 123 in 16 games, his highest total since 2009. Never one to brag about his statistics, Harris is readying himself to lead a linebacking corps also featuring returning veteran Calvin Pace and second-year man Demario Davis, who is set to take on a bigger role this season after starting only three games in 2012.

Harris was asked how the linebackers were performing so far at SUNY Cortland.

"It's coming together well," he said. "I give all the credit to coach Brian VanGorder. He's a wonderful coach who's been doing it for a long time at this level. He doesn't let anything get swept under the rug and I think that's a good way to coach because it's easy to get complacent on this level. We're a tight-knit group. We always go out to lunch together, we hang out together. We have a great group of guys."

Rex Ryan has said he is going to take a more hands-on approach with the defense this season after the Jets struggled last year to keep teams out of the end zone. Harris was asked about his head coach's role on his side of the ball.

"I wouldn't say it's going to be a huge difference, but you'll be able to notice it. It's pretty much the same defense from the last five years, but I think we're going to be a little bit more aggressive," he said. "This is Rex's defense. He knows it, and nobody knows it better than him. He's going to teach it; make sure everybody knows it from the top guy to the last man that's signed."

Harris has had to fight his natural instincts to tackle anything that moves through these first two days at training camp, forced to pull up before he plants another ballcarrier into the grass, something he has done more than any teammate during his tenure with the Green & White.

That all changes Sunday as the team suits up in full pads for the remainder of training camp, unleashing the likes of David Harris on a Jets offense trying to find its stride.

"Tomorrow we put the pads on, and that's when it gets real," he said. "We're itching, definitely. There have been a couple of scuffles out here, tempers are heating up. But we'll see what happens tomorrow."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

Zach Wilson Is 'Beefy'; Alijah Vera-Tucker Excited About Move to RG

news

Young Vet Quinnen Williams Likes the Cast Lined Up Alongside Him on Jets Defense

Starting His 4th NFL Season at 24 Years of Age, 'Q' Sees 'Huge Ceiling' for Himself & His D to Continue Growing

news

Where Are They Now: David Bass

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are 'Priceless'

QB Zach Wilson on WR Garrett Wilson: The Dude Is a Sponge

news

Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Jets Shuffle Offensive Line With Addition of Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence

HC Robert Saleh: I Know We're Going to Get Better

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I've Put on Quite a Bit of Weight'

Second-Year Signal Caller Is Up to 221 Pounds; Plans to Play Around 218

news

Robert Saleh Sees Confident, Decisive Zach Wilson as Jets OTAs Begin

QB and All His Teammates Who Have Reported to Voluntary Practices Give the HC 'a Lot of Great, Positive Vibes'

news

Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Green & White Waive WR Rodney Adams

news

Damien Woody: 'I Love the Vision' of Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh

ESPN Analyst Says QB Zach Wilson Is Surrounded by Young Talent, Foundational Pieces

news

Jets Sign, TE Jeremy Ruckert, Lifelong Fan of Green & White

Third-Round Pick Out of Ohio State Worked Under HC Robert Saleh and TE Coach Ron Middleton at the Senior Bowl

news

Jets' DL Vinny Curry Is Chasing It Again

With DE Carl Lawson, Veteran to Return Up Front After Missing the 2021 NFL Season

Advertising