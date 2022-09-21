Darrelle Revis Named a First-Year Nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Darrelle Revis will move into the Jets Ring of Honor in a ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27 when the Green & White play host to the Bears.

Revis' next stop after that could be Canton, OH -- he was one of nine first-year candidates picked among 129 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class.

In two stints with the Jets (2007-12, 2015-16), Revis recorded 25 interceptions and 112 pass defenses. A four-time first team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Revis totaled 29 INTs and 140 pass defenses with four teams over 11 seasons.

The Jets made Revis, a University of Pittsburgh product, the first cornerback chosen in the 2007 NFL Draft when they moved up 11 spots in a trade with Carolina and took him with the No. 14 overall selection. He started quickly with 3 interceptions and 17 PDs his rookie campaign and then followed it with 5 interceptions and 16 PDs in Year 2.

He arguably had one of best defensive seasons in NFL history in 2009 when he collected 6 interceptions in addition to a league-high 31 pass defenses while living on his Island and locking up the likes of Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Andre Johnson, Chad Johnson and Steve Smith. The Jets advanced to the AFC championship games in 2009 and 2010 with Revis hauling in 2 picks along with 6 PDs in his six postseason games with the Jets.

After recording 4 interceptions in 2011, Revis tore his ACL in a Week 3 contest at Miami and his 2012 season ended. He was traded to Tampa Bay the following offseason and spent the 2013 and '14 seasons in New England and Tampa. Revis added a Super Bowl title to his résumé in 2014 when the Patriots topped the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Revis returned to the Green & White in 2015 and he helped the Jets improve their win total by 6 games while amassing a career-high 9 takeaways, leading the NFL with 4 fumble recoveries, and finishing with 5 interceptions.