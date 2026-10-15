Jets DL Darrell Jackson Jr. 'Put On a Display' in 4th-Quarter Burst vs. Browns

One drive later, Will McDonald IV and David Bailey sealed the deal with their fourth-down strip sack of Watson. Jackson wasn't on the field for those last few plays, but he contributed nicely to set the stage. None of this surprised HC Aaron Glenn.

"He's another guy that has been getting a ton of reps, and the thing is, he's deserved those reps, because he has been playing his butt off," Glenn said of Jackson, who has played in all five games for 114 defensive snaps. "When you look at a guy of his stature, he really fits exactly what we're trying to do as far as that 5-technique and then being able to reduce down to a 3-technique and sometimes even a shade for us. Each week he's getting better."

Jackson's happy with his progress as a pro and also with his place in a draft class, the two halves of which perhaps he helped unify with his Sunday showing.