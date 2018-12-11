Darnold's Not Flinching with Watt, Clowney & Texans Up Next

On the one hand, perhaps the 4-9 Jets are catching 9-4 Houston at the right time. The Texans' pass defense had risen to No. 8 in the NFL in yards allowed/game before giving up 260, 397 and 386 net yards in two home wins and Sunday's home loss to Indianapolis, with that top-ten ranking plummeting to 24th.

However, there are Clowney and especially Watt, who is back to raising his brand of Houston havoc after enduring injury-marred seasons in 2016 and '17. Watt's 12.5 sacks are tied for third in the NFL, as are his five forced fumbles. And four of the FFs have come on strip-sacks.

"He looks exactly the same," head coach Todd Bowles of the pre-injuries, Pro Bowl Watt of 2012-15.

But can that be any more intimidating that Darnold's signature play on Sunday? Early in the fourth quarter, he took his hands out of his hand warmer, handled Jonotthan Harrison's shotgun snap, ran to his right, skipped out of a diving tackle attempt by Kyle Williams, did a 180 to stay ahead of Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson, and whistled a bull's-eye to Robby Anderson in the end zone to tie the score for the first time all afternoon at 20-20.

"I didn't realize I covered that much ground," Sam said with a smile. "I think it's just going out there and playing football, trying find space to throw the ball, and if no one's open, run around and make a play, but also understand that if nothing's there to be able to throw it away and eat the play. That's the biggest thing, continue to get experience with those plays when I can scramble."