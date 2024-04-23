Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network: 'The Jets Are in a Great Spot' Ahead of the Draft

Like most analysts and experts, Daniel Jeremiah has his own unique take on this week's NFL Draft, mock drafts and all. And when it comes to the Jets, he also has a unique perspective on the man -- general manager Joe Douglas -- who ultimately bears the responsibility for the players the team selects.
After playing quarterback in college, first at Northeastern Louisiana and then at Appalachian State ("arm strength below average," he said), Jeremiah joined the Baltimore Ravens as a college scout. Douglas, at the time, was working in the Ravens' personnel department. The two interacted in the office ... and bumped bodies and elbows on the basketball court.
"Joe was more of an offensive rebounder, he wasn't going to take a lot of shots," Jeremiah told Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast." "If he got the ball down low, he could back you up.
"Joe hasn't changed much. He's comfortable in his own skin and like everybody, he worked hard. I go back to those days when we played basketball together. He was very competitive, didn't say a lot. I don't know anybody who has a bad word to say about Joe. He's an easy guy to like and an easy guy to root for."
Which brings us to the opening night of the draft in Detroit on Thursday night. The Jets, at present, hold the No. 10 overall pick, seven selections in total, but currently do not have a pick in the second round (having traded it to Green Bay in the deal to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers).
"The Jets are in a great spot with what they need and directions they can go," Jeremiah said. "Receiver, tight end, offensive line, they're in a great position to help their offense here." He added: "This draft is about offense, offense, offense."
With the first three teams picking (Chicago, Washington and New England) expected to take quarterbacks, Jeremiah recently loaded up what he called his "chaos mock draft" and floated the possibility of the Jets moving up to No. 5 via a trade with the Chargers.
"I'm fascinated by it, there's a couple of different avenues," he said. "I did the chaos mock draft out of semi-boredom and if the Chargers want to move out, the Jets could go up and get [Ohio State WR Marvin] Harrison Jr. I don't think they will be that bold with limited picks [seven overall, the majority in later rounds] they have. There's a chance for the Jets to move up and maybe a baby move to get ahead of the Bears [who own pick No. 9] to get [Washington WR Rome Odunze] if he's there at the time. It makes a lot of sense.
"Outside of that, if they stay where they are, I think they've got a decision coming down to [Georgia TE Brock] Bowers versus the top available offensive tackle."
From his experience with working with Douglas while they were both with the Ravens, Jeremiah knows how much the Jets' GM, a former O-lineman, values the guys responsible for protecting Rodgers and helping to ignite the run game led by Breece Hall. With a glut of QB-needy teams ahead of them, three intriguing wide receivers (including Malik Nabers in that group) and another quartet of appealing O-linemen (Joe Alt, Taliese Fuaga, Olu Fashanu and Troy Fautanu) Jeremiah says it gives the Jets several options.
"Not that I've fallen out of love with any of them, I appreciate the strengths of the different guys," he said of the tackles. "If you told me they got Bowers or Fautanu from Washington or Fuaga from Oregon State, I'd be excited with any of those three picks. They are all distinctly different guys with different strengths.
"To me Fautanu, with his ability to play any of the five positions ... we all know the injury history, we know they added to 33-year-old tackles [Tyron Smith, in free agency; and Morgan Moses, via trade]. Having a guy to move around wherever you need him combined with Alijah Vera-Tucker, he [Fautanu] is a guy who can move around wherever you need him to play that provides you with a tremendous, tremendous asset there. Then Fuaga can play right tackle or guard and bring some versatility there, too."
In addition to his work for NFL Network, Jeremiah has for the past six years served as a color commentator on Chargers' radio broadcasts. In that time, he's become a huge fan of WR Mike Williams, who was signed in free agency by the Jets after he missed much of last season with a knee injury -- which has led many pundits to predict the Jets going for a wide receiver as insurance should Williams not be ready for the start of the regular season in September.
"In all honesty, in six years doing Chargers games, there's not a player around I've enjoyed more than Mike Williams," he said. "He is the best dude. Everyone in the building is going to know and love him. I start with the person -- he's an energy giver, everyone is going to love being around him. He loves the big stage, he loves the big moments. He's as good a 50/50-ball catch guy as I've ever been around, he's outstanding there and has a flair for the dramatic. With the Jets, Aaron Rodgers, there's a lot on the line. It's New York, all the attention, big games prime time ... this is kind of made for Mike Williams."
With six of the Jets' seven picks, as of now, coming from Rounds 3-7, Douglas and his staff are searching for value and to add depth to the roster. Here are some players Jeremiah who could fit the Jets needs in the later rounds:
Round 3: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley (5-11, 210) ... "Great after the catch, so physical and so tough." Michigan WR Roman Wilson (6-0, 192) ... "Another one who's got some real juice, real speed. He can play in the slot." Florida WR Ricky Pearsall (6-1, 190) ... "Would be a great third-rounder, but he ran his way into the second round [4.41 in the 40 at the NFL Combine] and I think will be long gone."
A quarterback on Day 3?: Spencer Rattler "would be the top one out of South Carolina, a lot of ability there, big-time recruit at Oklahoma who got better at South Carolina. All the things I hear have been positive in terms of leadership and character." Also Devin Leary (Kentucky), "something to work with"; and Michael Pratt (Tulane), who gets mentioned as someone intriguing."