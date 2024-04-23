Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network: 'The Jets Are in a Great Spot' Ahead of the Draft

From his experience with working with Douglas while they were both with the Ravens, Jeremiah knows how much the Jets' GM, a former O-lineman, values the guys responsible for protecting Rodgers and helping to ignite the run game led by Breece Hall. With a glut of QB-needy teams ahead of them, three intriguing wide receivers (including Malik Nabers in that group) and another quartet of appealing O-linemen (Joe Alt, Taliese Fuaga, Olu Fashanu and Troy Fautanu) Jeremiah says it gives the Jets several options.

"Not that I've fallen out of love with any of them, I appreciate the strengths of the different guys," he said of the tackles. "If you told me they got Bowers or Fautanu from Washington or Fuaga from Oregon State, I'd be excited with any of those three picks. They are all distinctly different guys with different strengths.

"To me Fautanu, with his ability to play any of the five positions ... we all know the injury history, we know they added to 33-year-old tackles [Tyron Smith, in free agency; and Morgan Moses, via trade]. Having a guy to move around wherever you need him combined with Alijah Vera-Tucker, he [Fautanu] is a guy who can move around wherever you need him to play that provides you with a tremendous, tremendous asset there. Then Fuaga can play right tackle or guard and bring some versatility there, too."

In addition to his work for NFL Network, Jeremiah has for the past six years served as a color commentator on Chargers' radio broadcasts. In that time, he's become a huge fan of WR Mike Williams, who was signed in free agency by the Jets after he missed much of last season with a knee injury -- which has led many pundits to predict the Jets going for a wide receiver as insurance should Williams not be ready for the start of the regular season in September.

"In all honesty, in six years doing Chargers games, there's not a player around I've enjoyed more than Mike Williams," he said. "He is the best dude. Everyone in the building is going to know and love him. I start with the person -- he's an energy giver, everyone is going to love being around him. He loves the big stage, he loves the big moments. He's as good a 50/50-ball catch guy as I've ever been around, he's outstanding there and has a flair for the dramatic. With the Jets, Aaron Rodgers, there's a lot on the line. It's New York, all the attention, big games prime time ... this is kind of made for Mike Williams."

With six of the Jets' seven picks, as of now, coming from Rounds 3-7, Douglas and his staff are searching for value and to add depth to the roster. Here are some players Jeremiah who could fit the Jets needs in the later rounds:

Round 3: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley (5-11, 210) ... "Great after the catch, so physical and so tough." Michigan WR Roman Wilson (6-0, 192) ... "Another one who's got some real juice, real speed. He can play in the slot." Florida WR Ricky Pearsall (6-1, 190) ... "Would be a great third-rounder, but he ran his way into the second round [4.41 in the 40 at the NFL Combine] and I think will be long gone."