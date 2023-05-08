Dane Brugler Tabs 3 Undrafted Free Agents With Best Chance to Make Jets Roster

Brugler also likes fellow UDFA wideout Jason Brownlee, who played collegiately at Southern Mississippi and led the Golden Eagles in receiving each of the last three seasons. Brownlee had 135 catches, 2,144 yards and 21 touchdowns in 35 games (34 starts).

"I know he had a lot of fans around the league," Brugler said. "He does a great job ball tracking. You see the legit ball skills with him at that size [6-2, 198] and that's pretty enticing. Is he a big speed guy? No. That's kind of the hangup with him. He's a 4.59-, 4.60-type of athlete, so does he have the speed to hold up with NFL cornerbacks? That's a little bit of a question mark, that's why he went undrafted. But when you have the length that he has, over 80-inch wingspan, plus the ball tracking and ball skills, that has a chance to stick."

Defensively, Florida S Trey Dean, who is a cousin of Browns WR Amari Cooper, stands out to Brugler. Dean was named to the All-SEC Freshman team in 2018, starting 9 games for the Gators and led the team with 92 tackles and 10 pass defenses in 2021. He played 62 games (40 starts) in Gainesville and totaled 259 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 24 PD and 4 INT.