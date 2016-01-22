D-Line Will Try to Improve on a Fine '15

Williams had a fine rookie campaign, playing in all 16 games with 15 starts and 810 defensive snaps, trailing only Wilkerson among the Jets D-linemen. But the Southern Cal product did edge Mo for the team lead in QB hits, getting to the passer 32 times to Wilk's 31. He has room to grow as he notched only three sacks and had no forced fumbles, but he did force opponents into six penalties.

Richardson made up for some of the lost time after missing the first quarter of the schedule. He didn't play any offense, as he did last season, but he again showed his versatility by spending a good part of his PT as a linebacker, and his 56.2 defensive plays/game were second on the DL behind Wilkerson's 58.8. Richardson wound up with five sacks.