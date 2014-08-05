Cunningham Goes to IR, OL Campbell Signs

The Jets have placed LB Jermaine Cunningham on Injured Reserve and have signed veteran offensive lineman Bruce Campbell.

Campbell (6'7", 314) is a 26-year-old tackle out of Maryland who was selected by Oakland in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2010 draft. He played 14 games for the Raiders in 2010-11 before being traded to Carolina in 2012. He then played five games for the Panthers in 2012 but was waived/injured a year ago.

He was invited as a tryout player to the June full-squad minicamp (shown above).

Cunningham (6'3", 255), who started his NFL career as New England's second-round pick in 2010, came to the Jets from San Francisco last season and played in two games. He was playing well this summer before he injured his Achilles tendon during a Daryl Richardson run late in the first half of the Green & White practice Saturday night at Cortland Stadium.