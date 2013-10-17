Cromartie: 'I Can Play a Whole Lot Better'

Knowing what his team asks of CB Antonio Cromartie and having dissected video for every snap of the eighth-year veteran's games this season, head coach Rex Ryan believes that his player is "probably" having a Pro Bowl-caliber year.

"I just think that sometimes as much man as we play, we give him the tough down, down after down," Ryan said today during his post-practice news conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "Sometimes you're going to get beat, and he's been beat on a couple of them … but everybody gets beat, there's no question. I'm glad he's on our team, though, I'll say that. He takes the tough down and never flinches."

If anyone should know what it takes to be recognized as one of the best of the best, it'd be CB Antonio Cromartie. He's coming off of the second Pro Bowl selection of his career, but he disagrees with his coach's assessment that he's on his way back for trip No. 3 to Honolulu.

"It's been a tough year for me. I don't consider this as me playing at a Pro Bowl caliber at all," Cromartie said. "Just from my standpoint, I think I can play a whole lot better."

Through six games this season, he said, he's already given up three passes of 50 yards or more. Just how many big plays are acceptable to give up over the course of a season? "Zero," he said.