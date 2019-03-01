Could T Jonah Williams & Jawaan Taylor Be on the Jets' Radar?

His size, arm length (33 5/8") and wingspan (81¾") are on the small side for LT in the NFL, though, which will encourage speculation that he's headed to RT or G for the team that selects him in the draft.

"I think that's a small portion of what it takes to be a tackle at the next level," Williams said of his arm length. "I think if you look at a lot of the really successful tackles over the past 10 years — Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, Jake Matthews, Jason Peters, La'el Collins, Riley Reiff, Ryan Ramczyk — just a couple guys off the top of my head that have shorter arms than me — I don't think that's necessarily a huge deal. I'm proud of the way I play. My approach to the game makes me a great player. So if my fingers were an eighth of an inch longer, I might be good enough? I think the way that I play is what defines me as a football player."

The Jets, who hold the No. 3 overall selection in the first round, have starting openings at both center and left guard. While Williams sees himself as a football player first, he clearly wants to continue to protect the quarterback's blindside.