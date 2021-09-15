Corey Davis on Zach Wilson: 'He's a Tough Dude'

Throughout the summer, Davis said that he and Wilson were working toward a close collaboration and they developed a rapport that was clearly apparent against the Panthers and will be tested against the defensive alchemy conjured by Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick.

"They're a sound defense," Davis said. "They're going to get right after you, make few mistakes, fly around, play hard. It's a challenge for us, for this offense to do what we want to do. Just because there's no [CB Stephon] Gilmore [who is on the reserve/PUP list] doesn't mean it's going to be a cake walk. We understand what they have back there."

Going into the game, Saleh said that the Jets array of wide receivers might give the Patriots' second thoughts if they intend to double team Davis.

"We feel like we've got more than one guy," the coach said. "When you look at it, Elijah [Moore] probably wants some plays in the game back, it being the first for a rookie. Jamison is coming back, [Braxton] Berrios is capable of winning one-on-one. [Tyler] Kroft is deserving of a lot of opportunities. If they want to double a guy, it opens up opportunities for the other receivers and in the run game. That's where the chess match with Belichick happens. You have to pick and choose your battles, stay sound and committed, and get ready to play chess with one of the best chess players in the world."

Davis is ready for whatever that next move might be and he gets the last word about his second TD reception last week, which Wilson sent his way with pinpoint accuracy.