Corey Davis on Zach Wilson: 'He's a Tough Dude'

The Green & White’s No. 1 WR Is Ready for His First Taste of the Jets-Patriots Rivalry

Sep 15, 2021 at 05:01 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

SZ1_21690-davis-thumb

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole are expected to be available for Sunday's home opener against AFC East rival New England at MetLife Stadium. While their possible absence for the game in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season might have meant double coverage for No. 1 WR Corey Davis (and still might), the veteran signed in free agency did not seem bothered either way.

"I'm just going to play my game," Davis told reporters. "Just trust the scheme what [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur and Saleh come up with to put me in position, to put us in position to win. I'm going to go out and play my game."

That game last week at Carolina, his first for the Green & White, was nothing short of a resounding success, even though the Jets and rookie QB Zach Wilson failed to beat the Panthers. In the game, Davis finished with 97 yards on 5 catches and collaborated with Wilson on the Jets' two touchdowns.

"First off it's just preparation and communication on the sideline, in practice, it's everything," Saleh said. "He's big, the veteran presence is big for the organization in general. To have him with Zach and to be able to communicate his knowledge of coverage, how to get open and how to create separation, to be that reliable sure-handed guy that you know will be exactly where he needs to be when he needs to be there and do it exactly how to we want it done, for a quarterback to have that trust is priceless. And that's what Corey gives the quarterback."

MicrosoftTeams-image (8)

For the Jets, No. 2 and No. 84 have quickly forged a productive relationship -- one a rookie, the other a guy who played four seasons with Tennessee before joining the Jets.

"He's a tough dude," Davis said of Wilson. "He got hit a lot [6 sacks; 10 QB hits at Carolina], to see how he reacted, no frustration, no anger, just poised. He was leading us, he showed a lot of heart. We want guys that play hard, no quit. That's what he is.

"Zach's a great quarterback. It will take time for us to gel and get on the same accord. I think it happened over camp, not just us, the offense as a whole. There's still a lot of improvement to go."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the First Practice of Patriots Week

See the Top Photos from Wednesday's Practice Leading Up to the Home Opener

E_SZ2_1001
1 / 55
E_SZ1_0908
2 / 55
E_SZ2_0855
3 / 55
E_SZ2_0932
4 / 55
E_SZ2_0890
5 / 55
E_SZ2_0695
6 / 55
E_SZ2_0832
7 / 55
E_SZ2_0773
8 / 55
E_SZ2_0752
9 / 55
E_SZ2_0633
10 / 55
E_SZ2_0718
11 / 55
E_SZ2_0595
12 / 55
E_SZ2_0657
13 / 55
E_SZ2_0587
14 / 55
E_SZ2_0574
15 / 55
E_SZ2_0511
16 / 55
E_SZ2_0505
17 / 55
E_SZ2_0522
18 / 55
E_SZ2_0564
19 / 55
E_SZ2_0435
20 / 55
E_SZ2_0452
21 / 55
E_SZ2_0409
22 / 55
E_SZ2_0309
23 / 55
E_SZ2_0399
24 / 55
E_SZ2_0368
25 / 55
E_SZ2_0329
26 / 55
E_SZ2_0301
27 / 55
E_SZ2_0242
28 / 55
E_SZ2_0075
29 / 55
E_SZ2_0060
30 / 55
E_SZ2_0209
31 / 55
E_SZ2_0109
32 / 55
E_SZ2_0006
33 / 55
E_SZ2_0022
34 / 55
E_SZ1_1164
35 / 55
E_SZ1_1079
36 / 55
E_SZ1_1000
37 / 55
E_SZ1_1027
38 / 55
E_SZ1_0960
39 / 55
E_SZ1_0895
40 / 55
E_SZ1_0377
41 / 55
E_SZ1_0603
42 / 55
E_SZ1_0727
43 / 55
E_SZ1_0753
44 / 55
E_SZ1_0538
45 / 55
E_SZ1_0762
46 / 55
E_SZ1_0526
47 / 55
E_SZ1_0697
48 / 55
E_SZ1_0480
49 / 55
E_SZ1_0453
50 / 55
E_SZ1_0292
51 / 55
E_SZ1_0012
52 / 55
E_SZ1_0095
53 / 55
E_SZ1_0300
54 / 55
E_SZ1_0408
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Throughout the summer, Davis said that he and Wilson were working toward a close collaboration and they developed a rapport that was clearly apparent against the Panthers and will be tested against the defensive alchemy conjured by Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick.

"They're a sound defense," Davis said. "They're going to get right after you, make few mistakes, fly around, play hard. It's a challenge for us, for this offense to do what we want to do. Just because there's no [CB Stephon] Gilmore [who is on the reserve/PUP list] doesn't mean it's going to be a cake walk. We understand what they have back there."

Going into the game, Saleh said that the Jets array of wide receivers might give the Patriots' second thoughts if they intend to double team Davis.

"We feel like we've got more than one guy," the coach said. "When you look at it, Elijah [Moore] probably wants some plays in the game back, it being the first for a rookie. Jamison is coming back, [Braxton] Berrios is capable of winning one-on-one. [Tyler] Kroft is deserving of a lot of opportunities. If they want to double a guy, it opens up opportunities for the other receivers and in the run game. That's where the chess match with Belichick happens. You have to pick and choose your battles, stay sound and committed, and get ready to play chess with one of the best chess players in the world."

Davis is ready for whatever that next move might be and he gets the last word about his second TD reception last week, which Wilson sent his way with pinpoint accuracy.

"It was a perfect pass," he said. "And a perfect pass beats perfect coverage every time."

Related Content

news

George Fant, Morgan Moses Tackle the Jets' OL Fixes Heading Toward the Patriots

'We Have to All Be of One Accord' for Home Opener; 'We're Making Sure We Up Our Game'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

LB Jamien Sherwood (DNP) & Keelan Cole (LP) Are onn the First Injury Report of the Week
news

Jets Announce 2021 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

Green & White Host the Patriots on Sunday for the Home Opener
news

Jets vs. Patriots | 3 Things to Know

Robert Saleh Will Face Bill Belichick for First Time; Zach Wilson and Mac Jones Set to Go Head to Head
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Home Game of the 2021 Season
news

Jets Sign 4 Players; Place 4 on Injured Reserve

LT Mekhi Becton and S Lamarcus Joyner Head to IR, Jets Add LB B.J. Goodson and S Jarrod Wilson
news

Justin Hardee on Jets Specialists at Carolina: 'We Can Give This Team More'

ST Captain Felt His Unit 'Did Well' but He's Got to Be '10 Times Better' Than He Was in Green & White Debut
news

Tyler Kroft: Patriots Coming With Usual 'Bag of Tricks'

Jets' First-Year TE Says Veterans Have to Help QB Zach Wilson 
news

Empire State Building to Light Up for Jets Home Opener

Empire State Building Will Be Lit in Jets Gotham Green on Saturday
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets-Panthers Review & Folorunso Fatukasi 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review the Season Opener and Talk Fans Returing with Folorunso Fatukasi
news

First Look | Jets vs. Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 2 Against Bill Belichick, Mac Jones & Co.
Advertising