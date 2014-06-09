'Cool to Catch Passes from Michael Vick Now'

Another sixth-rounder, QB Tajh Boyd, has done more than just control an animated representation of Vick in a video game.

"I got a chance to watch Mike because I believe he played at Ferguson for a little bit and then he went to Warrick," Boyd said of high school football teams in Newport News, VA. "I know Aaron Brooks went to Ferguson for sure. I've got a lot of his high school tapes because there's always a debate about who's the best quarterback to ever come out of the area. Was it Mike Vick, Ronald Curry or Allen Iverson? I used to get a lot of his VHS tapes when I was little and popped them in and try to make the comparison myself.

"As a kid, he was my idol," Boyd added. "He was the figure I looked up at, and to be in the same organization with him is exciting."

Vick is OK with being the graying eminence in the locker room now, but it seems he draws the line at a little too much respect, such as happened at a recent practice when a fullback said "yes sir" to him in the huddle.

"That baffled me a little bit," he said. "I'm not that old and I have to reiterate that over and over again. I may be 10 or 12 years their senior, but when you start calling me sir, I need to start thinking about retiring."