Connor McGovern Is 'Built' for Jets' Running Scheme

Entering Year 2 with the Jets, C Connor McGovern, 28, feels like he's primed for a career year.

"Personally, I feel like I'm confident in saying I'm built for this scheme," he said. "I feel like I've had a really good camp, playing at some of the highest level I've played at. Definitely a step up from last year, a huge step up from last year, and even another step up from two years ago. I'm looking to have, personally, a good year and I think this will be a phenomenal year for the Jets and especially the Jets offensive line."

McGovern (6-4, 306), who spent the first four years with the Broncos after he was drafted in the fifth round out of Missouri in 2016, has been dependable. He played in 16 games from 2018-20 in Denver and was the only Jets OL to play in all 16 games in 2020. He also took the most snaps on offense last season with 969 (98%). McGovern, however, wasn't happy with his play. He battled injury early in the season before settling into a groove Weeks 8-17. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out No. 8 among NFL centers down the stretch compared to No. 40 Weeks 1-7.

"I wasn't unmotivated last year, but some unfortunate things happened and what have you," he said. "No excuse, I just didn't play as well as I wanted. I took it really personal. When I was a younger player, I always hated to see the guys that got paid and turned it off or get paid, take two years off and turn it back on for their last year [of their contract]. I want to be the best football player I can be everyday I'm out there.