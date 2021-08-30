Connor McGovern Is 'Built' for Jets' Running Scheme

Veteran Center Says Rookie QB Zach Wilson Is a ‘Gamer’

Aug 30, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Entering Year 2 with the Jets, C Connor McGovern, 28, feels like he's primed for a career year.

"Personally, I feel like I'm confident in saying I'm built for this scheme," he said. "I feel like I've had a really good camp, playing at some of the highest level I've played at. Definitely a step up from last year, a huge step up from last year, and even another step up from two years ago. I'm looking to have, personally, a good year and I think this will be a phenomenal year for the Jets and especially the Jets offensive line."

McGovern (6-4, 306), who spent the first four years with the Broncos after he was drafted in the fifth round out of Missouri in 2016, has been dependable. He played in 16 games from 2018-20 in Denver and was the only Jets OL to play in all 16 games in 2020. He also took the most snaps on offense last season with 969 (98%). McGovern, however, wasn't happy with his play. He battled injury early in the season before settling into a groove Weeks 8-17. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out No. 8 among NFL centers down the stretch compared to No. 40 Weeks 1-7.

"I wasn't unmotivated last year, but some unfortunate things happened and what have you," he said. "No excuse, I just didn't play as well as I wanted. I took it really personal. When I was a younger player, I always hated to see the guys that got paid and turned it off or get paid, take two years off and turn it back on for their last year [of their contract]. I want to be the best football player I can be everyday I'm out there.

"I wouldn't say I changed a lot because I still worked hard last year, but I've been really happy with the way it's been going and how I feel. I'm really excited about this year."

As the starting offensive line continues to build chemistry, McGovern is getting acclimated to his second quarterback in as many years in Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft.

"It's been really good," McGovern said. "He's been surprising in the fact about how he carries himself. He looks like a little younger than he is and being in the NFL, I don't always see as much college because Saturdays are a day to step back after a busy week to take a breath. So I didn't really know a lot about him coming into this year, but he's been awesome. He's really grown. He's taking huge strides from OTAs to now and looks like a real professional quarterback.

"I'm expecting big things and the way he carries himself in a game is phenomenal. I know during training camp you guys see practice a lot and that kind of stuff, but he's a gamer. Not that he doesn't practice well, but he takes it to a whole other notch when it's game time. I've been very impressed with his huddle presence during the game and the way he goes about handling the whole drive in gametime is totally different than practice. I think any great player is like that."

Gallery | Best Images from Preseason Practice on Monday

See the Top Photos from Monday's Preseason Practice at 1 Jets Drive

Quinnen Williams
1 / 30

Quinnen Williams

Jeff Ulbrich & John Franklin-Myers
2 / 30

Jeff Ulbrich & John Franklin-Myers

Denzel Mims
3 / 30

Denzel Mims

Folorunso Fatukasi
4 / 30

Folorunso Fatukasi

Corey Davis
5 / 30

Corey Davis

Elijah Moore
6 / 30

Elijah Moore

C.J. Mosley & Camilo Eifler
7 / 30

C.J. Mosley & Camilo Eifler

Chris Herndon
8 / 30

Chris Herndon

Zach Wilson
9 / 30

Zach Wilson

Josh Johnson
10 / 30

Josh Johnson

Denzel Mims
11 / 30

Denzel Mims

Tanzel Smart
12 / 30

Tanzel Smart

Joe Douglas & Robert Saleh
13 / 30

Joe Douglas & Robert Saleh

Isaiah Williams
14 / 30

Isaiah Williams

Mike LaFleur & Robert Saleh
15 / 30

Mike LaFleur & Robert Saleh

C.J. Mosley
17 / 30

C.J. Mosley

Jeff Ulbrich & Connor McGovern
18 / 30

Jeff Ulbrich & Connor McGovern

Tyler Kroft & Trevon Wesco
19 / 30

Tyler Kroft & Trevon Wesco

Bless Austin
20 / 30

Bless Austin

John Franklin-Myers
21 / 30

John Franklin-Myers

Bryce Huff
22 / 30

Bryce Huff

Elijah Moore & Braxton Berrios
23 / 30

Elijah Moore & Braxton Berrios

Jeremiah Valoaga
24 / 30

Jeremiah Valoaga

Camilo Eifler & Noah Dawkins
25 / 30

Camilo Eifler & Noah Dawkins

J.T. Hassell
26 / 30

J.T. Hassell

Zach Wilson
27 / 30

Zach Wilson

Elijah Campbell
28 / 30

Elijah Campbell

Mike White
29 / 30

Mike White

McGovern won't need time to get acquainted to new teammate DE Shaq Lawson, whom the Jets acquired via trade with the Texans. In 2019, McGovern and Lawson, the No. 19 overall pick in 2016, exchanged words postgame when McGovern was with the Broncos and Lawson with the Bills. Now wearing the same colors, McGovern said the hatchet was buried long before they became teammates.

"That video is from two years ago," he said. "The last two times we played each other it was fine. I think we actually laughed about it when we played Miami."

He added: "It's game time, everybody in the moment and what have you. I will set the record straight the two sacks were not on me. I'm excited. He's a great player. I've played him quite a few times in my career, so he'll be a nice addition to the team."

