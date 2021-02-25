Connor McGovern Helped Build the Foundation for Jets O-Line in 2021

It was important for McGovern, who arrived as an unrestricted free agent at the end of March, to be there for all his teammates, not just his good friends and linemates in the OL room every day.

"We have a great group of guys. I think that core is there," he said. "Just the culture of the whole team is starting to grow and be what every Jets fan wants it to be.

"We like to think it starts with us. Some of the great teams in recent history have had that offensive line that kind of leads the team. You've got to be a pretty hard-working, tough guy to play this position. When the team sees you going out there putting your body through it, working hard every day, they're able to feed off that and really grow."

There was an unmistakable feeling that as the line's health stabilized and four of the five players envisioned as starters on GM Joe Douglas' offseason OL rebuild began playing together more, the offense functioned better. In fact, after the bye week, the Jets' production rose 30 yards and four points a game. And the line was key in securing the back-to-back late-season victories over the Rams and Browns.

McGovern, for one, feels that improvement was real and can carry over into the offseason and into Robert Saleh's first season as Jets head coach.

"I really hope there are OTAs. I enjoy them," he said, referencing last year's offseason schedule that was scrambled due to the NFL dealing with the COVID-19 situation. "I'm a guy that enjoys work. I like that fulfillment. And I think that'll be a huge stepping point for this team where you can grow that cohesion. That's not an easy thing to grow, and it takes work. ... I don't think people really realize how big a deal that is, especially with the offensive line."

With cohesion and growth this offseason, McGovern sees better things ahead for the Jets.