Colts HC Frank Reich: 'Guys Like' Sam Darnold 'Are Hard to Keep Down'

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, who played quarterback from 1985-98 (and was with the Jets in 1996) believes QB Sam Darnold will overcome the Jets' early struggles on offense.

"He's a very talented, smart player," Reich said. "Guys like that that I've been around, they figure it out. We all go through whatever spell we go through. They have a bad game or two here or there, but guys like that are hard to keep down. We have a lot of respect for Sam and this team. We have to be on top of things going up against them."

The offense continues to juggle personnel around Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) and WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) are on injured reserve, while WRs Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) are doubtful for Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Darnold, 23, has thrown for 394 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INT while completing 62.7% of his passes through the first two weeks of the season. One of his best games early in his career came as a rookie against the Colts in 2018. Darnold completed a career-high 80% of his passes and threw for 280 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT for a 113.9 rating in a 42-34 Jets win.