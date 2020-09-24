Colts HC Frank Reich: 'Guys Like' Sam Darnold 'Are Hard to Keep Down'

Jets QB Had One of His Best Games Against Indianapolis in 2018

Sep 24, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, who played quarterback from 1985-98 (and was with the Jets in 1996) believes QB Sam Darnold will overcome the Jets' early struggles on offense.

"He's a very talented, smart player," Reich said. "Guys like that that I've been around, they figure it out. We all go through whatever spell we go through. They have a bad game or two here or there, but guys like that are hard to keep down. We have a lot of respect for Sam and this team. We have to be on top of things going up against them."

The offense continues to juggle personnel around Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) and WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) are on injured reserve, while WRs Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) are doubtful for Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Darnold, 23, has thrown for 394 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INT while completing 62.7% of his passes through the first two weeks of the season. One of his best games early in his career came as a rookie against the Colts in 2018. Darnold completed a career-high 80% of his passes and threw for 280 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT for a 113.9 rating in a 42-34 Jets win.

"I thought he's been very solid early in his career," Reich said. "The most up-close look I got was two years ago when we came in there and he looked like an All-Pro against us. He really had a nice game and had a bunch of nice games. I have a lot of respect for Sam, I liked him coming out in the draft two years ago."

Throwback Gallery | Jets vs. Colts

See Photos of the Colts and Jets Over the Years

New York Jets fullback Richie Anderson (20) dives over the goal line to score a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Chad Morris makes the late tackle during the first quarter of their AFC wild card game at Giants Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2003, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
1 / 35

New York Jets fullback Richie Anderson (20) dives over the goal line to score a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Chad Morris makes the late tackle during the first quarter of their AFC wild card game at Giants Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2003, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Jets' Joe Namath fires his second touchdown pass against the Baltimore Colts despite pressure from Colts defensive ends Billy Newsome and Roy Hilton, Sept. 24, 1972, in Baltimore. (AP Photo)
2 / 35

New York Jets' Joe Namath fires his second touchdown pass against the Baltimore Colts despite pressure from Colts defensive ends Billy Newsome and Roy Hilton, Sept. 24, 1972, in Baltimore. (AP Photo)

New York Jets center Nick Mangold (74) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
3 / 35

New York Jets center Nick Mangold (74) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig
New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (2) kicks the game winning 32-yard field goal out of the hold of punter Steve Weatherford (9) during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. New York Jets won 17-16. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 35

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (2) kicks the game winning 32-yard field goal out of the hold of punter Steve Weatherford (9) during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. New York Jets won 17-16. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
New York Jets running back Curtis Martin picks up seven yards and a first down in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 3, 2000, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Martin gained 203 yards on 30 attempts as the Jets beat the Colts 27-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
5 / 35

New York Jets running back Curtis Martin picks up seven yards and a first down in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 3, 2000, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Martin gained 203 yards on 30 attempts as the Jets beat the Colts 27-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New York Jets, congratulates quarterback Joe Namath with just seconds left in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets upsent the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts 16-7. (AP Photo)
6 / 35

An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New York Jets, congratulates quarterback Joe Namath with just seconds left in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets upsent the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts 16-7. (AP Photo)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, (12), gets the pass off down field before Baltimore Colts defensive lineman Bubba Smith (78) could get his hands on Namath during Super Bowl III in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets beat the Colts 16-7. (AP Photo)
7 / 35

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, (12), gets the pass off down field before Baltimore Colts defensive lineman Bubba Smith (78) could get his hands on Namath during Super Bowl III in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets beat the Colts 16-7. (AP Photo)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
8 / 35

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The New York Jets defensive line lines up against the Indianapolis Colts offensive line during the second quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 35

The New York Jets defensive line lines up against the Indianapolis Colts offensive line during the second quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts running back Marshall Faulk (28) is upended by New York Jets linebacker Kyle Clifton (59) during first quarter NFL action at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 9, 1994. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
10 / 35

Indianapolis Colts running back Marshall Faulk (28) is upended by New York Jets linebacker Kyle Clifton (59) during first quarter NFL action at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 9, 1994. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 1969, file photo, Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall (15) looks for a receiver against the New York Jets during NFL football's Super Bowll III in Miami. Morrall threw three interceptions and Johnny Unitas another. (AP Photo/File)
11 / 35

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 1969, file photo, Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall (15) looks for a receiver against the New York Jets during NFL football's Super Bowll III in Miami. Morrall threw three interceptions and Johnny Unitas another. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 1969, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath throws the ball as Baltimore Colts Bubba Smith attempts to block the pass during NFL football's Super Bowl III in Miami. Namath, famously issues a "guarantee" that his AFL upstarts will beat the NFL's Colts despite being more than two-touchdown underdogs. New York's 16-7 victory shows the AFL is ready for a merger and helps make "Broadway Joe" an icon. (AP Photo/File)
12 / 35

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 1969, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath throws the ball as Baltimore Colts Bubba Smith attempts to block the pass during NFL football's Super Bowl III in Miami. Namath, famously issues a "guarantee" that his AFL upstarts will beat the NFL's Colts despite being more than two-touchdown underdogs. New York's 16-7 victory shows the AFL is ready for a merger and helps make "Broadway Joe" an icon. (AP Photo/File)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jacob Tamme (84) in action during the second quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 35

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jacob Tamme (84) in action during the second quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (2) reacts after kicking the game winning 32-yard field goal during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. New York won 17-16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
14 / 35

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (2) reacts after kicking the game winning 32-yard field goal during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. New York won 17-16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New York Jets wide receiver David Clowney during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 35

New York Jets wide receiver David Clowney during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) tries to pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Clint Session (55) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 35

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) tries to pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Clint Session (55) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Indianapolis Colts Kelvin Hayden (26) grabs New York Jets Braylon Edwards (17) during the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
17 / 35

Indianapolis Colts Kelvin Hayden (26) grabs New York Jets Braylon Edwards (17) during the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

Rob Carr
New York Jets wide receiver David Clowney breaks the tackle of New York Jets linebacker Marques Murrell during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 35

New York Jets wide receiver David Clowney breaks the tackle of New York Jets linebacker Marques Murrell during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts Melvin Bullitt (33) tries to tackle New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) during the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 35

Indianapolis Colts Melvin Bullitt (33) tries to tackle New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) during the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
New York Jets quarterback (12) Joe Namath gets off a pass under pressure from the Baltimore Colts defenders during Super Bowl III in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 1969. (AP Photo)
20 / 35

New York Jets quarterback (12) Joe Namath gets off a pass under pressure from the Baltimore Colts defenders during Super Bowl III in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 1969. (AP Photo)

New York Jets Joe Namath (12) hands off to teammate Matt Snell (41) during Super Bowl action against the Baltimore Colts, at the Miami Orange Bowl, Florida, Jan. 12, 1969. (AP Photo)
21 / 35

New York Jets Joe Namath (12) hands off to teammate Matt Snell (41) during Super Bowl action against the Baltimore Colts, at the Miami Orange Bowl, Florida, Jan. 12, 1969. (AP Photo)

New York Jets running back Adrian Murrell breaks away from Indianapolis Colts' Ray McElroy as he heads for a touchdown in the first quarter in Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 5, 1997. The 24-yard run capped a 92-yard drive for the Jets. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-12. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 35

New York Jets running back Adrian Murrell breaks away from Indianapolis Colts' Ray McElroy as he heads for a touchdown in the first quarter in Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 5, 1997. The 24-yard run capped a 92-yard drive for the Jets. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-12. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

New York Jets running back Thomas Jones rushes against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. The Jets defeated the Colts 29-15. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 35

New York Jets running back Thomas Jones rushes against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. The Jets defeated the Colts 29-15. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 35

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, left, scrambles as he is pressured by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raheem Brock during third-quarter NFL football Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts beat the Jets, 31-28. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
25 / 35

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, left, scrambles as he is pressured by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raheem Brock during third-quarter NFL football Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts beat the Jets, 31-28. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Indianapolis Colts running back Marshall Faulk (28) breaks away from New York Jets defensemen Bobby Houston, center, and Todd Scott after catching a pass from Colts quarterback Craig Erickson in the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sept. 10, 1995. Faulk gained four yards on the play. The Colts won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
26 / 35

Indianapolis Colts running back Marshall Faulk (28) breaks away from New York Jets defensemen Bobby Houston, center, and Todd Scott after catching a pass from Colts quarterback Craig Erickson in the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sept. 10, 1995. Faulk gained four yards on the play. The Colts won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Baltimore Colts quarterback No. 19, John Unitas tries unsuccessfully to scramble away from New York Jet defensive end Mark Lomas during second quarter action of 44-34 victory by the Jets over the Colts at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore on Sept. 25, 1972. On the way to assist Lomas is No. 81, Gerry Philbin. (AP Photo)
27 / 35

Baltimore Colts quarterback No. 19, John Unitas tries unsuccessfully to scramble away from New York Jet defensive end Mark Lomas during second quarter action of 44-34 victory by the Jets over the Colts at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore on Sept. 25, 1972. On the way to assist Lomas is No. 81, Gerry Philbin. (AP Photo)

New York Jets kick returner Justin Miller (22) breaks away from Indianapolis Colts kicker Martin Gramatica (7) as he runs back a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown during fourth quarter NFL football Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts beat the Jets, 31-28. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
28 / 35

New York Jets kick returner Justin Miller (22) breaks away from Indianapolis Colts kicker Martin Gramatica (7) as he runs back a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown during fourth quarter NFL football Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts beat the Jets, 31-28. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Safety Jerry Logan (20) of the Baltimore Colts leaps over a teammate's foot on his way to 20 yard gain after intercepting a pass by quarterback Joe Namath of the New York jets in the first quarter. Colts linebacker Mike Curtis (32) moves into block jets tackler Randy Rasmussen (66). Baltimore won, 29-22 on Oct. 18, 1970 in New York (AP Photo/ Spencer Jones)
29 / 35

Safety Jerry Logan (20) of the Baltimore Colts leaps over a teammate's foot on his way to 20 yard gain after intercepting a pass by quarterback Joe Namath of the New York jets in the first quarter. Colts linebacker Mike Curtis (32) moves into block jets tackler Randy Rasmussen (66). Baltimore won, 29-22 on Oct. 18, 1970 in New York (AP Photo/ Spencer Jones)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning runs against New York Jets linebacker Quincy Stewart during the first quarter in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 35

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning runs against New York Jets linebacker Quincy Stewart during the first quarter in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) and defensive tackle Larry Tripplett during the fourth quarter in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2003. The Colts won, 38-31. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)
31 / 35

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) and defensive tackle Larry Tripplett during the fourth quarter in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2003. The Colts won, 38-31. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)

New York Jets fullback Richie Anderson (20) dives over the goal line to score a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Chad Morris makes the late tackle during the first quarter of their AFC wild card game at Giants Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2003, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
32 / 35

New York Jets fullback Richie Anderson (20) dives over the goal line to score a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Chad Morris makes the late tackle during the first quarter of their AFC wild card game at Giants Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2003, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Jets fullback Richie Anderson (20) breaks past Indianapolis Colts' Walt Harris (21) and David Macklin (27) on his way to a first quarter touchdown during their AFC wild card game at Giants Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2003, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
33 / 35

New York Jets fullback Richie Anderson (20) breaks past Indianapolis Colts' Walt Harris (21) and David Macklin (27) on his way to a first quarter touchdown during their AFC wild card game at Giants Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2003, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Tom Zbikowski (28) and teammate Cassius Vaughn (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
34 / 35

New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Tom Zbikowski (28) and teammate Cassius Vaughn (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Jets running back Curtis Martin, left, carries the ball past Indianapolis Colts linebacker Ryan Phillips during the first quarter in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
35 / 35

New York Jets running back Curtis Martin, left, carries the ball past Indianapolis Colts linebacker Ryan Phillips during the first quarter in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

There are 12 former Colts (1-1) on the Jets (0-2) roster, most of whom Reich coached. That list includes DL Henry Anderson; S Matthias Farley; LB Tarell Basham; OL Josh Andrews; and CBs Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson, who were both acquired in the offseason.

"I definitely never experienced anything like this," Reich said. "It's pretty cool, actually. It's one of the great things about this league. I can tell you this: The names [on the Jets roster] that I know, that were here when I was here, I knew every one of these guys. They still have a lot of good football left in them.

"I know I would've said that to every one of these guys leaving this building. And it's hard, because not only are a lot of them good football players. They're good people. I still keep in touch with one or two of them. I've got a lot of respect for these players."

One former Colt Reich, who took over in Indianapolis in 2018, did not work with is RB Frank Gore. Gore, 37, played for Indy from 2015-17, but Reich said he's heard "legendary" stories about the 16-year veteran throughout his coaching career.

"If you're a football guy, you have to have the most massive amount of respect you can for this guy," he said. "I think that's what Frank commands. I think he commands that massive respect like few others in this league do. To be as productive as he's been for as long as he's been playing that position, it's incredible."

