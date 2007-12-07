Coach of the Year: Mike Camardese, Canarsie HS

9/18 - Louis Solomon of Frankin High School in Somerset, N.J.





The New York Jets announced today that Mike Camardese of Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been named this year's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Year Award. For his efforts, Camardese will receive $2,000 to benefit the school's football program, and he will be presented with a certificate from the New York Jets.

In its 12th year, the award is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Camardese is in his 25th season as head coach of the Chiefs and has a record of 182-72-7. The Canarsie Class of '73 alumnus played football from 1969-72. He has coached NFL players Lance Schulters of the Miami Dolphins and Leon Williams of the Cleveland Browns during his tenure as head coach at Canarsie. Camardese is also a physical education teacher at his high school alma mater.